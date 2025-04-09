2025 NBA Mock Draft: Post-March Madness Mock Sees Hawks Take Pair of High Upside Guards
The NBA season is winding down and the playoffs are set to begin soon. While there are a number of teams that have had their eye on the draft for much of the season, more teams will be added to that list if they miss out on the postseason. This is going to be a highly anticipated NBA Lottery, with the winner earning the right to draft Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. There are going to be ripple effects of the lottery, with teams set to move up or down depending on the top four picks.
The Hawks are not in the position they were last year, but they are in an interesting position when it comes to the NBA Draft. Atlanta could have as many as two first-round picks this year and a chance to add to their young core. They get the Sacramento Kings' pick if it falls outside of the top 12, and they own the Lakers' first-round pick. Right now, the Hawks would have the 14th and 25th picks. This would give the Hawks a chance to add to their young core of Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, and Jalen Johnson. The Kings have now clinched a play-in spot, increasing the Hawks odds of landing that pick.
So what will Atlanta do with those picks? In a post March Madness Mock Draft from ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, Atlanta makes a pair of interesting picks:
14. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento)
Jase Richardson, PG/SG, Michigan State
Freshman | TS%: 63.2%
"Richardson turned the corner in a major way over the second half of the Spartans' season, finding another notch with his aggressiveness and productivity while shouldering greater offensive responsibility efficiently as a starter. His pace, skill level, feel for the game and shotmaking prowess give him an outstanding framework at 19 years old, especially with his defensive intensity.
A team such as the Hawks could be interested in Richardson's winning qualities and upside."
25. Atlanta Hawks (via Los Angeles Lakers)
Nique Clifford, SG, Colorado State
Super senior | TS%: 60.9%
"After testing the draft last season and then returning to school, Clifford's breakout super-senior season at Colorado State elevated him into the first-round picture. His all-around production, solid shooting, and impact on both ends bode well for his chances at getting useful rookie minutes.
A team such as the Hawks, who are aiming to compete, would likely value his versatility and effort as a rebounder and defender who can also knock down open shots and make plays for teammates. Clifford's age (23) might work against him, but the dearth of experienced college wings in this class makes him a valid target in this range."
The Hawks have a few needs heading into the offseason (in no particular order): interior defense, shooting, forward depth/size, and another ball handler. Richardson (6'3, 185 LBS) had a very good freshman season with the Spartans, averaging 12.1 PPG on 49% shooting from the field and 41% from three on 3.2 three point attempts per game. If the Hawks elected to not bring back Caris LeVert, Richardson would be an interesting player to try and fill that void. He is not a pure point guard, averaging only 1.9 APG last season, but could give the Hawks some scoring pop off the bench.
Nique Clifford (6'6 200 LBS) is an older guard who got progressively better over the course of his college career and was the catalyst of Colorado's State's March Madness run. He averaged over 18 PPG, 4.4 APG, and 9.6 RPG this past season and is a career 36.4% three-point shooter. He would give the Hawks another wing option to bring off the bench.
