2025 NBA Season Grades: ESPN Expert Gives Atlanta An Impressive Mark For Their Season
The Atlanta Hawks are faced with a win or go home situation tomorrow vs the Miami Heat at home, but no matter what, I think this should be viewed as a successful season for Atlanta. Yes, the Hawks are back in the play-in tournament and even if they win vs Miami tomorrow night, they will be significant underdogs against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round. But the Hawks season requires some context.
Expectations were not high for Atlanta entering the year. However, they managed to be one of the peskier teams in the Eastern Conference through the early part of the season. Dyson Daniels emerged as a most improved player candidate, as well as a defensive player of the year candidate, No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher consistently improved as a rookie, Onyeka Okongwu finally got his chance to at center, and Jalen Johnson was playing at an All-Star level, as was Trae Young, the veteran of the team. The Hawks climbed to as high as 5th in the East, made the NBA Cup Semifinals, and beat teams like the Celtics, Cavaliers, Lakers, and Knicks early on.
That version of the team is not the one they have been able to put on the floor for the past couple of months though. Johnson suffered a season ending shoulder injury and both Clint Capela and Larry Nance remain out, leaving the Hawks without much size in the frontcourt. They are playing Mouhamed Gueye in big situations, with good and bad results. Dom Barlow also has to play in some situations and that has not worked as well, though he is still a developmental prospect. The flaws of this version of the Hawks was on full display in Tuesday's play-in tournament, with Okongwu and Gueye getting into foul trouble and putting Barlow in a tough position.
If the Hawks win or lose tomorrow, I believe this season should be a success and when ESPN's Kevin Pelton gave a grade for each NBA team for their season, he agreed:
Atlanta Hawks
Grade: B+
"This is Atlanta's third play-in trip in the past four years, but expectations were lower for the Hawks coming off a 36-46 campaign and after trading away starting guard Dejounte Murray. This year's Atlanta team is much younger, with 26-year-old Trae Young as the oldest regular starter once Onyeka Okongwu supplanted Clint Capela at center. Dyson Daniels, acquired in the Murray deal, emerged as a Most Improved and Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and the Hawks shook off injuries that limited second-leading scorer Jalen Johnson to 36 games."
Atlanta's main objectives this season were to find out how these young players fit together and it has gone better than expected. Does this mean that the Hawks will be NBA Finals contenders when healthy? No, but this team and franchise has a direction with this roster. It will be about further development, drafting well in June, and staying healthy. Do that and this team could have a different feel about them in just a year's time.
