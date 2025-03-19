After a Stellar Performance vs Charlotte, Trae Young Ties LeBron James In Historical NBA Stat Category
The Atlanta Hawks dominated a (very) shorthanded Charlotte Hornets team tonight on the road, beating them 134-102. Trae Young led the Hawks efforts in this game tonight, scoring 31 points and handing out eight assits. Young also went 5-9 from three and in doing so, joined Lakers superstar LeBron James with the 8th most games in NBA history with at least 30 points and five made threes.
Young was incredible tonight for the Hawks, leading them to their most dominant victory of the season and sweeping the season series against their divisional opponent. Young continues to be one of the best guards and playmakers in the NBA and has the Hawks headed towards the playoffs.
It was not just Young who had a strong night tonight vs the Hornets.
Dyson Daniels had a near triple-double with 22 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists, and Zaccharie Risacher scored 21 points (including a fantastic 16-point quarter in the third). Atlanta shot 54% from the field and 49% from three in the game. The defense forced Charlotte into 17 turnovers and scored 22 points off of those turnovers. The Hawks averaged 1.35 points per possession tonight and had a 134.5 offensive rating. If you have those kinds of numbers, you are going to win more often than not.
This is not any kind of statement win or anything for the Hawks considering the roster that Charlotte had out there, but it was a nice bounce-back win and they took care of business, unlike Sunday vs Brooklyn. Now the Hawks will have three days off before they welcome Stephen Curry and Golden State to State Farm Arena on Saturday night.
