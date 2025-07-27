Analyst Gives Bold Prediction For Asa Newell's Role In His Rookie Season With The Hawks
The Hawks had an exciting draft night this year. They began draft week with two first round picks, but moved one of them in the blockbuster Kristaps Porzingis trade with Boston and Brooklyn. Armed with the 13th pick, Atlanta moved back to No. 23 and picked up an unprotected pick from the New Orleans Pelicans in the process. After making one of the shocking trades on draft night in years, the Hawks stayed at No. 23 and took Georgia forward Asa Newell, who was rumored to be on the Hawks radar at No. 13.
It was a productive Summer League for Newell. In four games played, Newell averaged 13.5 PPG and 8.5 RPG on 51% shooting from the field and 42% from three, showcasing the skills that made the Hawks want to draft him in the first place. It was exactly what you wanted to see from Newell if you are a Hawks fan and while life is tough on rookies in the NBA, it is not hard to see how Newell can earn his way on the court this season.
In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman predicted Newell's role for this upcoming season:
Role: Bench
Usage: Stretch 4/Play-finisher
"The Atlanta Hawks should be able to use Asa Newell right away behind Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Johnson.
They could even play big with Johnson at the 3 and Porzingis at the 5 if they want Newell to provide some more spacing with three-point range from the power forward spot.
Regardless, the rookie should have a very defined role that calls for rim running, play-finishing and spot-up shooting. He just won't be a threat to put the ball down, and it's unlikely he'll offer enough rim protection to play a lot of minutes at center."
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, Newell poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen.