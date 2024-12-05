Atlanta Defeats Milwaukee 119-104 To End The Bucks Seven Game Winning Streak While Increasing Theirs to Five
Don't look now, but the Atlanta Hawks might be the hottest team in basketball.
Previously, that title belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks, but the Hawks took that title from them tonight in a convincing 119-104 win in Milwaukee. Atlanta's defense stood out in this game and not even 26 free throw attempts from Giannis Antetokounmpo could give the Bucks a real chance to win this game
The game did not start off well for the Hawks though. Giannis got the Bucks out to a 16-6 lead and the Hawks offense was struggling. That did not last long though. Atlanta went on a 21-12 run to cut the lead to one point and by the end of the first quarter, they had a 38-35 lead and were shooting 67% from the field. 28 of the Hawks 38 first quarter poitns came in the paint and when you are facing a team with Giannis on it, that is impressive. Antetokounmpo had ten free throw attempts in the first quarter alone. Milwaukee shot 60% from the field and 50% from three, but Jalen Johnson (eight points, three rebounds, and two assists) had the Hawks in front.
During this winning streak, the Hawks bench has been fantastic, especially De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic helped the Hawks further stretch the lead and really take control of the game vs Milwaukee. Aside from Giannis and Damian Lillard, the Bucks had a hard time getting anything going on the offensive end. The Hawks defense held Milwaukee to 33% from the field and 31% from three. Bogdanovic had 13 points and Atlanta went into the half leading 70-59.
In the first half, Atlanta shot 54% from the field and 42% from three, outdoing Milwaukee's 46% from the field and 38% from three. The Hawks continued to have a massive advantage in the paint, outscoring Milwaukee 42-24. It is worth repeating that having that big of an advantage in the paint against a team that has Giannis on it is impressive. The Hawks bench had 28 points (13 from Bogdanovic) at the half.
Atlanta led by as many as 20 points in the third quarter and while Milwaukee did get the game down to eight points, they never had a real chance in this game because the Hawks defense never let them back in it. Milwaukee shot only 29% from three in the entire second half and 38% from the field and while the Hawks offense was not really that great in the second half, they were not in danger of losing the game. Atlanta won 119-104, getting an impressive win on the road and extending its winning streak to five games heading into Friday's game vs the Lakers, who are not playing very well right now.
It was another great game for Jalen Johnson, who finished with 23 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists on 10-19 shooting from the field. Johnson has been playing like an All-Star and continues to do so. Hunter came off the bench to score 20 points and keep the streak alive of the Hawks being undefeated when he scores 20 points. Bogdanovic and Okongwu combined for 28 points, Zaccharie Risacher scored 12 poitns, and Trae Young had 17 points and seven assists on 6-19 shooting.