Atlanta Has Been Smart About How They Have Addressed A Potential Glaring Weakness
The Atlanta Hawks have had one of the most active offseasons in the entire NBA, and it has resulted in them having one of the best rosters on paper in the Eastern Conference.
Things got started with the big three-team trade that landed the Hawks Kristaps Porzingis and they continued into the actual free agent period. Atlanta signed arguably the top free agent on the market when they inked former Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year $62 million deal and then free agent sharpshooter Luke Kennard signed a one-year 11$ million deal.
The biggest move for the Hawks, though, was on draft night. After trading the No. 22 pick to the Nets in the Kristaps Porzingis trade, Atlanta was left with the No. 13 pick in the draft. The Hawks were able to move back from 13 to 23 in a trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, and in return, the Hawks got an unprotected 2026 first-round pick that will be the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee. There is a chance that the pick ends up being a top-five or higher selection.
Biggest weakness?
When the Hawks made the trade for Porzingis, it was met with approval, but caution. Porzingis is an elite shooter and interior defender, but his availability on the court is always a question mark. With that, the Hawks needed to find a reliable third center to have behind Onyeka Okongwu and Porzingis. I think they have done that successfully with the signings of N'Faly Dante and Charles Bassey, two centers who can be great options as the No. 3 guy. Atlanta needed to find someone with experience and upside and they did that.
Bassey appeared in 36 games (one start) during the 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of play (.581 FG%, .636 FT%). In a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 8, 2024, the Lagos, Nigeria, native recorded a career-high tying 16 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, in addition to 12 rebounds (eight offensive) and four blocks in 18 minutes of action. He became the first player since Herb Williams on Mar. 25, 1983, to notch at least 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in 18-or-fewer minutes.
Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-10 center has seen action in 113 career games (three starts) throughout his four-year career, suiting up for Philadelphia (2021-22) and San Antonio (2022-25), registering 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes (.631 FG%, .648 FT%).
In 33 career NBA G League contests (32 starts), Bassey owns averages of 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.2 minutes of action (.644 FG%, .746 FT%).
A two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020-21 C-USA Player of the Year, Bassey played collegiately at Western Kentucky (2018-21), appearing in 72 games (all starts), averaging 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes (.596 FG%, .768 FT%).
While he only signed an exhibit-10 deal, Bassey could impress in training camp.
What about Dante?
Dante appeared in four games with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes of action (.769 FG%, .800 FT%). In his NBA debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, he tallied a near double-double, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes of play. He became just the second player in the NBA since 1983-84 to post those numbers in an NBA debut while appearing in fewer than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Love (Oct. 29, 2008, vs. Sacramento).
The 6-11 center saw action in 42 total games (all starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes (.743 FG%).
Prior to going undrafted in 2024, Dante appeared in 103 games (84 starts) across a five-year collegiate career at Oregon (2019-24), averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes (.654 FG%). A two-time All-Pac 12 First Team member, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks in 22 games (21 starts) in his final season at Oregon, en route to a nod on the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team and earning Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
Both players have intriguing skill sets that could be useful, though Bassey is more experienced. Let's see what happens. Either player seems like a good fit for what could have been a huge weakness in Atlanta.