Atlanta Hawks Announce Schedule for Upcoming Season

Atlanta Hawks Announce 2022-23 Schedule

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Today the Atlanta Hawks released its regular season schedule for the 2022-23 season.
Over the past several days, NBA fans and media alike have chased after schedule leaks for the upcoming schedule. Thankfully, that hunt ends now. The Atlanta Hawks officially released their schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Atlanta Hawks will open the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at State Farm Arena, hosting the Houston Rockets (7:30 p.m.) on Opening Night Presented by State Farm, the National Basketball Association announced today, as the Hawks released their 2022-23 Schedule delivered by Papa Johns.

The Hawks are scheduled to appear on national television 18 times this season; five appearances on ESPN, three on TNT and 10 on NBA TV.

Following three contests at State Farm Arena to start the season (Houston, Orlando, Charlotte), the Hawks embark on a five-game road trip, facing off with Detroit twice, Milwaukee, Toronto and New York over the course of eight days.

Some notable early-season home opponents include New Orleans (Nov. 5), Milwaukee (Nov. 7), Philadelphia (Nov. 10), Boston (Nov. 16, ESPN) and a playoff rematch vs. Miami (Nov. 27).

The NBA has announced that no games will be played on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. The scheduling decision came out of the NBA Family’s focus on promoting nonpartisan civic engagement and encouraging fans to make a plan to vote during midterm elections.

In early December, following two home contests, the Hawks play five-of-six away from home, including games at New York (Dec. 7, ESPN), Brooklyn (Dec. 9), Memphis (Dec. 12), Orlando (Dec. 14) and Charlotte (Dec. 16). Atlanta finishes the month with five-of-six at home, capped off by matchups with Brooklyn (Dec. 28) and the LA Lakers (Dec. 30).

Atlanta travels out West to begin the new year, facing Golden State (Jan. 2), Sacramento (Jan. 4), the LA Lakers (Jan. 6), and LA Clippers (Jan. 8) before returning home to host Milwaukee (Jan. 11, ESPN). Atlanta hosts the annual Martin Luther King Jr. holiday contest at State Farm Arena on Jan. 16, when they take on Miami on TNT at 3:30 p.m.

The Hawks head West again late in the month for contests at Portland (Jan. 30), Phoenix (Feb. 1, ESPN), Utah (Feb. 3), Denver (Feb. 4) and New Orleans (Feb. 7, TNT). From Feb. 9 – Mar. 3, Atlanta plays seven of eight at home, including hosting Phoenix (Feb. 9), San Antonio (Feb. 11) and the final home game prior to the All-Star break against New York (Feb. 15).

Early March features four consecutive Southeast Division road games: Miami (Mar. 4, 6) and Washington (Mar. 8, 10). The NBA Champion Golden State Warriors visit Atlanta on Mar. 17.

Highlighting April, the Hawks host Dallas on Apr. 2 (6 p.m.) and wrap up the regular season with a road contest at Boston (Apr. 9, 1 p.m.).

The Hawks play 13 sets of back-to-backs this season, including three home/home, four home/road, three road/home and three road/road sets. Atlanta plays every Western Conference team twice and each Eastern Conference opponent four times, except Boston and Cleveland (two home/one road) as well as Indiana and Toronto (one home/two road).

All regionally available games will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast and will be available on BallySports.com as well as the Bally Sports app. Each regular season game is anchored by the network’s flagship pre- and postgame show, Hawks LIVE. All games will also air on the Hawks’ radio flagship Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with “Voice of the Hawks” Steve Holman and pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Conti.

The Hawks’ full preseason schedule was also released today, including previously announced meetings with Milwaukee at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi (Oct. 6 and 8), as well as road contests at Cleveland (Oct. 12) and New Orleans (at Birmingham, AL on Oct. 14).

Opening Night Presented by State Farm plus limited single game tickets to select early-season matchups will be available for purchase tomorrow, August 18 at 3:00 p.m.

Remaining single game tickets will go on sale August 29 at 12:00 p.m. To get early access to tickets via presale, sign up on Hawks.com/presale. Chase, the official bank partner of the Atlanta Hawks, will offer Chase debit and credit cardmembers exclusive presale access to purchase single tickets to all home games at State Farm Arena.

