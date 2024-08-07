Atlanta Hawks Announce 2024 Preseaon Schedule
The NBA season is still a couple of months away and the regular season schedule has yet to be revealed, but the Atlanta Hawks preseason schedule was released today. Atlanta is going to play in four games, starting on Oct. 8th and they will play two games at State Farm Arena.
Atlanta begins exhibition play on Tuesday, Oct. 8 versus Indiana (7:30 p.m.) before heading to Miami to take on the Heat on Thursday, Oct. 10 (7:30 p.m.). The Hawks return home to take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday, Oct. 14 (7:30 p.m.) and travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder in Atlanta’s preseason finale on Thursday, Oct. 17 (8 p.m.).
Three of the four contests (Oct. 8, 14, 17) will be broadcast on the Hawks radio flagship, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game and the Hawks Radio Network, with Voice of the Hawks Steve Holman and pregame, halftime, and postgame host Mike Conti. The preseason broadcast schedule on Bally Sports Southeast will be announced at a later date.
This is going to be a chance to see some of the new faces on the Hawks for the upcoming season. The guys that are going to generate a lot of buzz going into the new season are No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and of course, star point guard Trae Young. Risacher flashed his wide skill set during his time in Las Vegas at NBA Summer League while Daniels got to play on the world's biggest stage and showed why he could be a huge part of the Hawks rotation this season. He looks like the kind of elite defensive guard that Atlanta has needed to play alongside Young.
It will also be interesting to see how the depth shakes out. On paper, the Hawks are a deep team, but I want to see how some guys like Mouhamed Gueye, Kobe Bufkin, and Keaton Wallace perform.