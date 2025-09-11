Atlanta Hawks Announce Signing Of Former UCLA Star
The Atlanta Hawks have been announcing new signings over the past week and the latest is former UCLA star Kobe Johnson. According to multiple reports, Johnson is going to sign an exhibit-10 contract and will attempt to make the Hawks roster in training camp.
Johnson has elite defensive tools
Johnson appeared in 34 games (all starts) for UCLA during the 2024-25 campaign, averaging 7.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.6 steals in 29.0 minutes (.464 FG%, .362 3FG%, .704 FT%). He was named to the five-man Big Ten All-Defensive Team, marking his third straight season securing all-defensive team honors (2025: Big Ten; 2024 and 2023: Pac-12).
The 6-5 forward saw action in 125 games (91 starts) over the course of his four-year collegiate career, suiting up for USC for his first three seasons (2021-24), before transferring to UCLA (2024-25), owning career averages of 7.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals in 24.8 minutes (.435 FG%, .339 3FG%, .767 FT%). He ranked second amongst all Pac-12 players in steals per game during his sophomore (2.18, 2022-23) and junior (2.19, 2023-24) seasons.
Johnson, the younger brother of Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, appeared in four games for Atlanta during the NBA 2K26 Summer League in Las Vegas, tallying 9.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assist and 1.5 steals in 18.6 minutes (.538 FG%, .333 3FG%, .625 FT%). In his final two games at Summer League, the Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native recorded 13.0 points on .629% from the field (10-17 FGM), in addition to 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals.,
Yesterday, the Hawks announced the signing of former 76ers and Spurs center Charles Bassey to a contract that has been reported by multiple analysts as an exhibit 10 contract.
Bassey appeared in 36 games (one start) during the 2024-25 season with the San Antonio Spurs, averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds in 10.4 minutes of play (.581 FG%, .636 FT%). In a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 8, 2024, the Lagos, Nigeria, native recorded a career-high tying 16 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, in addition to 12 rebounds (eight offensive) and four blocks in 18 minutes of action. He became the first player since Herb Williams on Mar. 25, 1983, to notch at least 16 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in 18-or-fewer minutes.
Selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 53rd overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the 6-10 center has seen action in 113 career games (three starts) throughout his four-year career, suiting up for Philadelphia (2021-22) and San Antonio (2022-25), registering 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.1 minutes (.631 FG%, .648 FT%).
In 33 career NBA G League contests (32 starts), Bassey owns averages of 21.1 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 29.2 minutes of action (.644 FG%, .746 FT%).
A two-time C-USA Defensive Player of the Year and the 2020-21 C-USA Player of the Year, Bassey played collegiately at Western Kentucky (2018-21), appearing in 72 games (all starts), averaging 15.9 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks in 30.5 minutes (.596 FG%, .768 FT%).
Johnson and Bassey will have to have exceptional training camps if they want to make the roster, but keep an eye on them both.