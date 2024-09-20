Atlanta Hawks Announce Signings of Kevon Harris and Joey Hauser
The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard Kevon Harris and forward Joey Hauser, the team announced today. Per team policy, terms of the agreements were not disclosed.
Harris most recently spent time with the Orlando Magic on a two-way contract, appearing in two games during the 2023-24 season and 34 contests during the 2022-23 campaign. In total, he has appeared in 36 games over the course of his two-year NBA career, notching 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes. Harris also owns four seasons of NBA G League experience, suiting up for the Raptors 905 (2020-22), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Osceola Magic (2023-24), appearing in 89 games (70 starts), tallying 15.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.486 FG%, .374 3FG%, .766 FT%).
The 6-6 guard played in 127 career games (104 starts) during four seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2016-20), averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.483 FG%, .397 3FG%, .727 FT%). In his final season, Harris was named the 2019-20 Southland Conference Player of the Year.
Born in Ellenwood, Georgia, Harris graduated from Martin Luther King Jr. High School in Lithonia, Georgia, prior to completing a post-graduate year at DME Academy.
Hauser saw action in 50 games (eight starts) during the 2023-24 NBA G League season with the Ontario Clippers, averaging 7.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 21.8 minutes (.436 FG%, .364 3FG%, .821 FT%). After going undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, he signed a two-way contract with the Utah Jazz on July 3, 2023, before being waived on October 12.
The 6-9 forward appeared in 131 collegiate contests (110 starts), suiting up for Marquette (2018-19) and Michigan State (2019-23), owning career averages of 10.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 26.9 minutes (.466 FG%, .416 3FG%, .815 FT%). Named to the 2019 Big East All Freshman Team, Hauser transferred to Michigan State where he saw action in 97 games (79 starts) over his three-year Spartans career.
The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native is the younger brother of Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser.