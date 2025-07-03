Atlanta Hawks Announce They Have Officially Signed First-Round Pick Asa Newell
The Atlanta Hawks announced this afternoon that they have officially signed this year's first-round draft pick Asa Newell. In last week's NBA Draft, the Hawks moved back from No. 13 to No. 23 to pick Newell and in the trade with the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta got an unprotected 1st round pick in 2026 that is the most favorable of New Orleans or Milwaukee.
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in Dec. 2020.
In his collegiate debut against Tennessee Tech on Nov. 4, Newell poured in 26 points on 13-22 shooting from the field, in addition to 11 rebounds, one steal and three blocks in 32 minutes of play. His 26 points are tied with Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Hawks legend, Dominique Wilkins, for the highest offensive output by a Bulldog freshmen in their debut.
Prior to playing collegiately at Georgia, the Atlanta native played at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida as a junior and senior in high school, alongside Cooper Flagg, Liam McNeeley and Derik Queen.
Atlanta has had as good of a start to the summer as any team in the NBA. It started when they acquired Kristaps Porzingis in a trade with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets and carried over into draft night when they acquired Newell and the future draft selection in 2026. On Monday night, Atlanta signed Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker to a four-year, $62 million deal and then signed free agent guard Luke Kennard to a one-year, $11 million deal. Atlanta has added needed interior size and shooting so far in free agency and this team appears to be ready to make a run at a top seed-in the Eastern Conference. There is still work to be done, as the Hawks have three open roster spots, but so far so good for Atlanta and their new-look front office.