Atlanta Hawks Announce They Have Signed 2024 2nd Round Draft Pick Nikola Đurišić To A Standard Contract
The Atlanta Hawks announced today that they have signed last year's second-round pick, Nikola Đurišić to a standard contract. The news was first reported earlier in the day by Lauren Williams at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Here are more contract details courtesy of Keith Smith at Spotrac:
According to Michael Scotto at Hoopshype, it is a three-year, $5.95 million deal for Đurišić and the deal includes $1.27 million fully guaranteed for the 2025-26 season.
Đurišić saw action in 32 total games (three starts) with the College Park Skyhawks during the 2024-25 NBA G League season, averaging 10.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 22.8 minutes. The No. 43 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Atlanta acquired Đurišić’s draft rights in a three-team trade with Miami and Houston on June 27, 2024.
The 6-8 forward/guard appeared in 30 Adriatic League contests (all starts) with Mega (Serbia) during the 2023-24 season, tallying 15.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes of play (.463 FG%, .336 3FG%, .745 FT%). His 15.4 points per game ranked sixth in the Adriatic League.
He saw action in 36 total games during the 2023-24 campaign (34 starts) across four leagues (Liga ABA, KLS, ABA Supercup, Serbian RK Cup), recording 14.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 29.9 minutes (.444 FG%, .305 3FG%, .763 FT%).
The 2022-23 Adriatic League Top Prospect Award winner was named the U19 Adriatic Junior League MVP and 2021-22 EuroLeague Adidas Next Generation Tournament (NGT) MVP.
How will the Hawks fill out the last two spots on the roster? That is something that general manager Onsi Saleh has to figure out, but Đurišić gives the Hawks an extra ball handler and an intriguing young player to develop. Will he play a lot this season? That is to be determined, but this seems like a great deal for the Hawks with little downside.
Yesterday, the Hawks announced they re-signed forward Jacob Toppin to a two-way contract.
Toppin, originally signed by Atlanta to a two-way contract on March 4, 2025, appeared in one game with the Hawks during the 2024-25 campaign, netting a career-high 17 points on 6-12 shooting from the field and 5-8 from deep, four rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a win over the Orlando Magic on April 13. He saw action in 17 NBA games this past season with Atlanta and New York.
The Kentucky product appeared in 23 games (20 starts) in the NBA G League during the 2024-25 season with the College Park Skyhawks and Westchester Knicks, registering 22.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 36.6 minutes (.503 FG%, .371 3FG%, .812 FT%). In the regular season portion of the NBA G League season, Toppin was one of only four NBA G League players to average at least 20.0 points (22.6) and 8.0 rebounds (8.0).
Over the course of his two-year career, Toppin has appeared in 26 NBA games and 65 NBA G League contests (61 starts). He owns NBA G League career averages of 19.4 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 35.6 minutes of action.
The Brooklyn, New York, native saw action in 116 collegiate games (40 starts) with Rhode Island (2019-20) and Kentucky (2020-23), notching 7.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes (.471 FG%, .695 FT%).