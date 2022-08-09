Two Atlanta Hawks Players That Can Surprise NBA Next Season

For some of you, this might seem quite perplexing to see and maybe a little daring. But if you think about it, there are actually two big reasons why Tyrese Martin could be the biggest sleeper this season for the Hawks.

For starters, Martin brings solid versatility on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Martin has become a great catch-and-shoot 3PT specialist, something he really grew into during his senior year at UConn (he shot 43% that season). In addition, Martin’s athleticism, strength, and speed make him quite the force with his penetration inside. Moreover, Martin just so happened to be one of the best rebounding guards in the country, averaging 7.5 rebounds in each of his last two seasons in college.

Defensively, Martin doesn’t have great length, which was a big reason why his steal and block averages were low throughout his four years in college. But because of his physicality, astute IQ, and sharp balance, his on-ball defense and ability to stay in front and contest his opponents makes him a tough defender to work up against, something the Hawks can’t get enough of (especially on the perimeter).

That said, what makes Martin an interesting sleeper candidate is how well he performed in the NBA Summer League. After a slow start in the Hawks’ first two games, Martin ended up dropping 21 points twice over their next three games, first against the Miami Heat and then once more in their final matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The NBA Summer League can sometimes be the start of a young player’s ascendence into what they can truly become. Whether you’re a rookie or not, it’s an opportunity to showcase how you can contribute, and Martin illustrated what kind of value he brings on so many different levels. As long as he gets the minutes, Martin could shine off the bench this season. Don’t expect it to be right away. But by the end of the 2022-23 campaign, he could be one of the key bench players Head Coach Nate McMillan could turn to regularly.