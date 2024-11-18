Atlanta Hawks Can't Overcome 27 Turnovers and Poor Third Quarter in 114-110 Loss to Portland
Just when it looks like the Atlanta Hawks are putting things together, they have a game like tonight vs Portland. The Hawks had won two straight games heading into tonight's game vs the Blazers and were hoping to stack another win.
At different times tonight, it looked like they were going to do just that. The Hawks dominated the first quarter, kept things steady in the second, but the third quarter lost them the game. Yes, Atlanta was able to make a game of it in the fourth quarter, but the third quarter was the reason they lost the game. Portland outscored the Hawks 38-17 in the third and Atlanta was putrid on both ends of the court. Couple that with 27 turnovers and you have a losing recipe. Atlanta came into the game ranked 21st in turnovers, averaging 15.2 per game and they nearly doubled that in one game. It was a sloppy effort all-around for the Hawks and it cost them a very winnable game.
Trae Young (29 points and 8 assists on 8-16 shooting) and Jalen Johnson (25 points, four assists, and four rebounds on 10-14 shooting) had solid nights on offense, but it was a struggle for everyone else. Daniels came back down to earth tonight, scoring 12 points on 5-17 shooting and committing six turnovers. The Hawks bench was outscored by Portland's bench 58-25. Keaton Wallace, Larry Nance, Garrison Matthews, and Vit Krejci combined for 14 points. The Hawks ended the game shooting 46% from the field and 34% from three.
Shaedon Sharpe led the way for Portland, scoring 32 points, including a big fourth quarter. Delano Banton was the top bench player in the entire game, scoring 23 points on 9-19 shooting. Portland shot 48% from the floor and 38% from three.
Let's recap tonight's game.
The Hawks starting five did not change. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela.
Portland was without Anfernee Simons and Deandre Ayton tonight and there starting lineup was Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, Toumani Camara, Jerami Grant, and Donovan Clingan.
The game could not have started out much better for the Hawks. They got out to a quick 5-0 run that made Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups use a quick timeout and that 5-0 start quickly snowballed into a 25-9 start for the Hawks. Daniels was off to another great start, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and the Hawks already had a nominee for play of the game with a lob from Young to Risacher off the fast break.
Portland responded with a quick 8-0 run that got a timeout from Quin Snyder. The Hawks led 25-17 and Atlanta started to dip into their bench a little bit. Larry Nance, Garrison Matthews, Keaton Wallace, and Vit Krejci all got in in the 1st quarter and it was great for the Hawks to have Krejci back. He is a good playmaker for the second unit and he picked up two quick assists. Atlanta led 33-21 after the first quarter and things were going well.
One thing that is consistent about the Hawks this season is their inconsistency. They will have one good quarter and then turn around and let the other team have their turn. Things did not start off well for the Hawks in this quarter and Portland had the lead down to 54-49 with three minutes left. What changed for the Hawks in this quarter was the turnovers and the way Portland was guarding Young. Camara was picking up Young up full court and the Blazers were sending players at him as soon as he crossed halfcourt. Atlanta finished with 14 turnovers in the first half and frankly, it was the only reason the game was close at the half.
After Portland cut the lead to five, Atlanta was able to get it back to eight at the break and led 64-56. The Hawks were shooting 51% from the floor and 39% from three. Jalen Johnson had 13 points, three rebounds, and two assists, Daniels had 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Young had 11 points and four assists.
For the first five minutes of the quarter, things remained the same. Atlanta led 76-66 with 76-66, but then the game turned on a dime. Portland proceeded to end the quarter on a 26-5 run, including 16 unanswered at one point, and the Blazers led 94-81 going into the final quarter. Portland outscored Atlanta 38-17 in the quarter and held the Hawks to 35% from the floor and 14% from three. The Blazers offense had an incredible quarter, shooting 63% from the field and 75% (6-8) from three. The game went from being completely in Atlanta's control to the Hawks being on the edge of being blown out at Portland. Turnovers continued to be the main issue, as the Hawks had eight more in the quarter, bringing the total to 22 going into the fourth. The Hawks were going to need a great effort to pull a win out on the road.
The 4th quarter was different. After playing horrible defense and committing far too many turnovers, the Hawks got the start they needed in the 4th quarter to get back in the game. They started the 4th on a 15-5 run and it was fueled by the defense. Atlanta forced eight straight stops and the offense found a way to make shots against a tough Portland defense. Keaton Wallace was one of the key players to start the quarter, fighting for jump balls and making good passes on offense. The 15-5 run cut the lead to 99-97.
The Hawks continued to play good defense and the offense eventually came around and it was their star point guard leading the way. Young tied the game at 99-99 and then hit another three to take the lead 102-101. After a horrible third quarter, the defense and Young's shot making were bringing Atlanta back to put them in position to win the game.
The two teams exchanged buckets out of the timeout. Grant hit a layup, then Johnson got loose in transition on the other end, followed by Sharpe hitting a midrange shot, his first basket of the quarter. With 1:47 left, the Hawks led by one.
Then, Shaedon Sharpe took over and won the game for the Blazers. After he missed a free throw, the Hawks missed an opportunity to get the rebound and the Sharpe hit a three as time expired. Atlanta trailed by two and then Daniels had a turnover on the other end. Sharpe hit two more free throws to make it a four point game, but the Hawks got a quick bucket from Young to cut it to two. Sharpe was fouled again, but he missed a big free throw which gave Atlanta a chance to tie or take the lead. Unfortunately for Atlanta, the final possession ended in a turnover, which was a fitting end to a game that the Hawks did not deserve to win. Portland won 114-110 and ended the Hawks two-game win streak.
The Hawks have a quick turnaround and will face the Kings tomorrow night in Sacramento.