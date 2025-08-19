Atlanta Hawks Complete Roster By Signing Magic Forward Caleb Houstan
The Atlanta Hawks roster is now complete.
While the signing for forward Caleb Houstan had been reported on nearly a month ago, the Hawks made the signing official today.
Houstan (pronounced “Houston”) appeared in 58 games (six starts) during the 2024-25 season with the Orlando Magic, averaging 4.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 13.6 minutes (.421 FG%, .400 3FG%, .882 FT%). Following the All-Star break, he recorded a .507% clip from three-point range, the second-highest mark in the NBA amongst all players over that time (min. 35 3FGM). Against Minnesota on March 14, Houstan poured in a season-best 18 points on a season-high tying six made triples (6-8 3FGM), in addition to swiping a career-high tying four steals in 27 minutes of action.
Selected by Orlando with the 32nd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Houstan has seen action in 168 career games (23 starts), owning averages of 4.1 points and 1.5 rebounds in 14.4 minutes. He has also appeared in eight playoff games across two postseason runs with the Magic.
In three games with the Osceola Magic of the NBA G League during the 2024-25 campaign, the 6-8 forward averaged 15.7 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.0 steal in 33.4 minutes. Houstan has appeared in 15 games (four starts) in his NBA G League career, recording 16.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 30.2 minutes (.402 FG%, .353 3FG%, .885 FT%).
A native of Mississauga, Ontario, Houstan appeared in 34 games (all starts) with Michigan in his lone collegiate season (2021-22), tallying 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 32.0 minutes. He led the team in total made three-pointers (60) and was one of only two Wolverines to start in all 34 games.
Glancing at the Hawks roster
The Hawks roster should be set for the 2025-2026 season.
Guards- Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, Vit Krejci, Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Kobe Bufkin, and Nikola Đurišić
Forwards- Zaccharie Risacher, Jalen Johnson, Asa Newell, Mouhamed Gueye, and Caleb Houstan
Centers- Onyeka Okongwu, Kristaps Porzingis, and N'Faly Dante
Two-Way Contracts- Eli Ndiaye, Jacob Toppin, and Keaton Wallace
The Hawks announced the signing of Dante yesterday.
Dante appeared in four games with the Houston Rockets on a two-way contract during the 2024-25 season, averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 12.8 minutes of action (.769 FG%, .800 FT%). In his NBA debut against the Oklahoma City Thunder on March 3, he tallied a near double-double, contributing 10 points, nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 18 minutes of play. He became just the second player in the NBA since 1983-84 to post those numbers in an NBA debut while appearing in fewer than 20 minutes, joining Kevin Love (Oct. 29, 2008, vs. Sacramento).
The 6-11 center saw action in 42 total games (all starts) with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers of the NBA G League this past season, averaging 15.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 2.2 blocks and 1.0 steal in 26.8 minutes (.743 FG%).
Prior to going undrafted in 2024, Dante appeared in 103 games (84 starts) across a five-year collegiate career at Oregon (2019-24), averaging 11.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks in 23.4 minutes (.654 FG%). A two-time All-Pac 12 First Team member, he averaged 17.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.9 blocks in 22 games (21 starts) in his final season at Oregon, en route to a nod on the All-Pac 12 Defensive Team and earning Pac-12 Tournament Most Outstanding Player honors.
A native of Bamako, Mali, Dante played for Mali in the 2016 FIBA Under-17 World Championship and competed for Team World in the 2018 and 2019 Nike Hoops Summit.