Clint Capela got off to a slow start after receiving a PRP injection in his Achilles during the offseason and missing all but one preseason game. After making a living by finishing off alley-oops courtesy of Trae Young, there was a visible lack of explosion at the beginning of the season.

The slow start was exacerbated when Capela missed two games due to Covid in December and six games with an ankle injury in January. Luckily for the Hawks, Capela began producing at a consistent level during the second half of the season.

Despite improving as the season progressed, Capela took a major step back offensively in the 2021-22 campaign. His points per game dropped from 15.2 to 11.1, his offensive rebounds decreased from 4.7 to 3.8 per game, and his free throw attempts and free throw percentage both plummeted as well. Capela went from fourth-leading scorer on the team to 8th.

One of the biggest gripes fans have with Capela's offensive game is his ability to finish at the rim. Sadly, there was no progress in that area. Capela took 7 shot attempts per game at the rim on 64.7%. Compare that to last season's 64.2% at the rim on 9.4 shot attempts, and it's a wash at best.

In fact, there was only one other center in the league this season who shot a lower percentage at the rim on 7+ shot attempts per game is Portland Trail Blazer's Jusuf Nurkic, with 62.1% on 7.3 attempts.

While Capela's 11.1 points per game on 60.4 TS% is still respectable, it's a major step in the wrong direction. Let's hope the long offseason gives Capela plenty of time to get right physically and mentally.