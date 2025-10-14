Atlanta Hawks Fans React To Trae Young's Latest Cryptic Social Media Post
The Atlanta Hawks regular season is eight days away from beginning and as one of the most talked about teams of the offseason, there are a lot of expectations surrounding the Hawks.
While the expectations are high, Atlanta is going to be going through this season with the status of a potential Trae Young contract extension likely being unsolved.
Young is eligible to sign a four-year, $229 million extension this summer, but there has not been a deal as of yet. Young has seemingly been sharing his opinions on social media through this process, including his latest cryptic tweet today:
Hawks Fans Reactions
Whenever Young has posted these kinds of messages before, there has been plenty of fan reaction, including today.
Will he get an extension?
My thought on Young's extension has been that the Atlanta front office is likely to let this season play out and then decide on whether or not to give him a massive contract. Even if the Hawks want to extend Young, it might not be at the number that Young prefers.
Earlier this offseason, NBA insider Marc Stein wrote this about Young and a potential extension:
"Jake recently wrote at length about Trae Young's future with the Hawks and how the parties appear poised to play out the season ahead before Young either decides to become a free next summer or the sides choose down the road to engage on contract extension talks that were tabled this summer.
Addendum from me: I'm told that the Hawks are eager to see more of Young alongside versatile swingman Jalen Johnson — who was limited to 36 games last season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury — as they make determinations about their big-picture future. Atlanta will have both Johnson and Porziņģis flanking Young next season and expect further development from the promising duo of Most Improved Player award winner Dyson Daniels and 2024's No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher."
Wanting to see more of Young alongside this young core is reasonable. Daniels, Risacher, and Johnson all appear to be great fits alongside him and should give the Hawks a good core to move forward with.
It sounds like next summer is going to be the summer of Trae Young and this season will be a big indicator of how things could go.
If the Hawks can make a deep playoff run behind Young, it will be hard not to give him the max extension. The Hawks have built what appears to be the perfect team around Young, and there is going to be pressure on him to deliver for Atlanta in 2025-2026. It does not all fall on Young, but he has to show that he is worthy of a max extension. In the era of the second apron, teams cannot have players on max contracts if they are not sure about their ability to be a championship-caliber player.