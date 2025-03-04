All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Game-Winning Shot vs Memphis Had the NBA World Buzzing On Monday Night

Atlanta overcame a 13-point deficit to defeat the Memphis Grizzlies and end their losing streak

Mar 3, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) dumps water on guard Caris LeVert (3) after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Atlanta Hawks trailed by as many as 13 in the 4th quarter of their game vs the Memphis Grizzlies, but Caris LeVert scored 16 in the final quarter and Dyson Daniels came up with the defensive play of the game to help LeVert score the winning basket. The Hawks were 1-4 since the All-Star break and in need of a win and they got it tonight thanks to the heroics of LeVert and Daniels.

When you make big time plays like this, you get the attention of the NBA world and that is exactly what happend tonight after the Hawks win:

