Atlanta Hawks Game-Winning Shot vs Memphis Had the NBA World Buzzing On Monday Night
The Atlanta Hawks trailed by as many as 13 in the 4th quarter of their game vs the Memphis Grizzlies, but Caris LeVert scored 16 in the final quarter and Dyson Daniels came up with the defensive play of the game to help LeVert score the winning basket. The Hawks were 1-4 since the All-Star break and in need of a win and they got it tonight thanks to the heroics of LeVert and Daniels.
When you make big time plays like this, you get the attention of the NBA world and that is exactly what happend tonight after the Hawks win:
Related Links
Caris LeVert Scores Game Winner To Help Atlanta Overcome 13-Point 4th Quarter Deficit and Defeat Memphis
NBA Insider Shares Details Of Hawks Trying To Acquire Brandon Ingram In Three-Team Deals At Trade Deadline
Atlanta Hawks vs Memphis Grizzlies: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game