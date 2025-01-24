Atlanta Hawks Honor Military Veterans and Active-Duty Service at Ninth Annual 'Crowning Courage' Event
For the ninth consecutive season, the Atlanta Hawks, in partnership with Crown Royal, honored the service of active-duty and retired military personnel at the annual ‘Crowning Courage’ event during the team’s game on Thursday, Jan. 23. As part of the special occasion, Hawks Season Ticket Members donated their courtside and club seats, giving veterans and their guests a premium game experience against the Toronto Raptors. Among the generous donations, partners including Gatorade, Kia, Sharecare and more contributed lower-level seats for the veterans.
Following the game, Hawks players met with veterans to honor their service and gain a deeper understanding of their experiences and the branches they served in.
Prior to the matchup, Hawks legend and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins greeted military personnel and their families, taking the opportunity to learn about their personal experiences and recognize their unwavering commitment to service. Following the meet and greet, he engaged with attendees, posing for photos to commemorate the evening.
“It is a true honor and privilege to bring these brave individuals together for our ninth annual Crowning Courage event,” said Atlanta Hawks Principal Owner Jami Gertz. “This annual gathering is one of the many ways we express our gratitude for the sacrifices made by these extraordinary men, women, and their families.”
Prior to tipoff, members of the Army Color Guard delivered a powerful patriotic performance as they entered the court. Throughout the evening, video features highlighted the dedication and bravery of past and present military personnel. One special video, created in collaboration with the Brothers Keeper Veteran Foundation, showcased the foundation’s work to address Post-Traumatic Stress Injury (PTSI) and reduce the stigma surrounding mental health challenges faced by veterans and active-duty service members. The feature emphasized the foundation’s efforts to provide resources, support, and recovery pathways, helping veterans achieve the highest quality of life possible.
As a further gesture of appreciation, Crown Royal presented veterans with personalized gifts, which were delivered directly to their courtside seats.
"Marking nine years of partnership with the Atlanta Hawks, Crown Royal is honored to continue celebrating the generous spirit of the military community,” said Hadley Schafer, Vice President of Marketing for Crown Royal. “Through this collaboration, we’re proud to offer an experience that recognizes the dedication and sacrifices of those who’ve served, while creating a memorable moment of appreciation for their selflessness and service."
Since its inception in 2016, the Hawks and Crown Royal have honored and recognized more than 1,000 military personnel by providing them a premium courtside experience through the annual Crowning Courage event.
