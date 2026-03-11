2026 Jr. Atlanta Hawks Summer Camp Dates Officially Announced

The Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy today announced the dates for the 2026 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps, which will take place over the course of six weeks, designed to support skill development, foster character growth and nurture young athletes across Metro Atlanta. The camps will tip off Monday, June 1 and are open to kids, ages eight to 15, of all skill levels.

The Jr. Hawks Summer Camps provide a safe, inclusive and supportive environment where young athletes can strengthen their basketball fundamentals while developing essential life skills, including leadership, teamwork and confidence. Through structured instruction and competitive gameplay, campers embrace a holistic approach to growth that emphasizes both on-court performance and off-court values. Participants will also have opportunities to engage with current and former Atlanta Hawks players throughout the program.

“Our Jr. Hawks Summer Camps reflect our continued commitment to investing in youth development and making a positive impact throughout the community,” said Chris Jacobs, Senior Director of Hawks Basketball Academy. “We are intentional about creating an experience that balances learning and fun, helping young athletes grow as competitors while instilling life skills that extend well beyond basketball.”

Throughout the summer sessions, campers will receive instruction led by Atlanta Hawks Youth Basketball Development Coaches, through a mix of group and individualized training, 5-on-5 game play and skills competitions. The curriculum emphasizes core values such as hard work, respect and sportsmanship, equipping campers with the tools needed to excel as athletes and leaders.

The Hawks Basketball Academy will visit six different sites across Metro Atlanta throughout June and July, with one week (June 29 - July 2), dedicated exclusively to young female athletes. This special week, known as the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google, builds on the Hawks’ ongoing Lady Ballers program, which broadens access, participation and leadership opportunities for girls through basketball. In 2025, the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google, and in partnership with the College Park Skyhawks, served more than 120 female athletes combining on-court basketball instruction with structured STEM programming and science-based learning stations.

The location and dates of the 2026 Jr. Hawks Summer Camp include:

• June 1-4 at Norcross High School (Norcross, Ga.)

• June 8-11 at Sutton Middle School (Atlanta)

• June 22-25 at Sutton Middle School (Atlanta)

• June 29-July 2 at Sutton Middle School (Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google) (Atlanta)

• July 13-16 at Mays High School (Atlanta)

• July 20-23 at Kell High School (Marietta, Ga.)

Weekly camps will run Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Each participant will receive a Hawks-branded swag bag, including a jersey, shorts, basketball, sling bag and water bottle, as well as one ticket to an Atlanta Hawks home game during the 2026-27 season.

Additionally, Hawks partner and personal injury attorney Ken Nugent will continue to support young athletes through the Score for Scholarships program by providing financial assistance to make Jr. Hawks Summer Camps accessible to all. Approximately 75% of camp participants will receive scholarship support through the initiative, which has expanded access to Jr. Hawks programs for more than 3,250 youth across Metro Atlanta. Since 2017, the Ken Nugent Law Firm has contributed more than $200,000 to the Score for Scholarships initiative, helping ensure that more children have the opportunity to learn, play and grow through basketball.

“For almost ten years I have been privileged to sponsor the Jr. Hawks Summer Camps through my Scores for Scholarships program,” said Nugent. “Supporting our youth by fostering the development of essential life skills and building character through teamwork is a fundamental goal of the Ken Nugent Law Firm’s community first initiatives.”

Last summer, more than 750 kids were positively impacted during the 2025 Jr. Hawks Summer Camp presented by adidas, with 500 campers receiving scholarship assistance while enjoying expert training, mentorship and unique off-court learning experiences.