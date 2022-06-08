Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 8

Atlanta Hawks Host 13th Day of Draft Workouts
The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 13th day of draft workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 73 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
Leonardo Okeke
Team: Novipiu Casale Monferrato (Italy)
Position: Center
Height: 7'0"
Weight: 216
Age: 18
Brady Manek
School: North Carolina
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 230
Age: 23
Scouting Report: As a freshman at Oklahoma, Manek averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He and Trae Young were the highest-scoring freshman duo in the NCAA Division I. Transferred to North Carolina for the 2021-22 season. Manek won the Riley Wallace Award (2022) and was named to the Third-team All-Big 12 (2020).
Remy Martin
School: Kansas
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 175
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Martin played his first four years at Arizona State. He transferred to Kansas for the 2021-22 season. Martin is an NCAA champion (2022), 2× First-team All-Pac-12 (2020, 2021), Second-team All-Pac-12 (2019), and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year (2018).
Jean Montero
League: Overtime Elite
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 172
Age: 18
Scouting Report: Motero has played professionally overseasons since 2019. In 2021, Montero played for Team Overtime. He was the OTE scoring champion (2022).
Karlo Matkovic
Location: KK Mega Bemax, Serbia
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'10"
Weight: 220
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Matkovic has played professionally overseas since 2018. He is a Croatian Cup winner (2019) and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic (2017).
Donovan Williams
School: UNLV
Position: Small Forward
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 190
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Williams played two seasons at Texas. He transferred to UNLV where he averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.
