Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 8

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 13th day of draft workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 73 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Leonardo Okeke David Banks-USA TODAY Sports Team: Novipiu Casale Monferrato (Italy) Position: Center Height: 7'0" Weight: 216 Age: 18 Brady Manek Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports School: North Carolina Position: Power Forward Height: 6'9" Weight: 230 Age: 23 Scouting Report: As a freshman at Oklahoma, Manek averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He and Trae Young were the highest-scoring freshman duo in the NCAA Division I. Transferred to North Carolina for the 2021-22 season. Manek won the Riley Wallace Award (2022) and was named to the Third-team All-Big 12 (2020). Remy Martin Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports School: Kansas Position: Point Guard Height: 6'0" Weight: 175 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Martin played his first four years at Arizona State. He transferred to Kansas for the 2021-22 season. Martin is an NCAA champion (2022), 2× First-team All-Pac-12 (2020, 2021), Second-team All-Pac-12 (2019), and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year (2018). Jean Montero © Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK League: Overtime Elite Position: Point Guard Height: 6'2" Weight: 172 Age: 18 Scouting Report: Motero has played professionally overseasons since 2019. In 2021, Montero played for Team Overtime. He was the OTE scoring champion (2022). Karlo Matkovic Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports Location: KK Mega Bemax, Serbia Position: Power Forward Height: 6'10" Weight: 220 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Matkovic has played professionally overseas since 2018. He is a Croatian Cup winner (2019) and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic (2017). Donovan Williams School: UNLV Position: Small Forward Height: 6'6" Weight: 190 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Williams played two seasons at Texas. He transferred to UNLV where he averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Recommended For You

What Hawks Fans Can Expect with 16th Overall Pick

What Hawks Fan Can Expect with 44th Overall Pick