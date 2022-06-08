Atlanta Hawks Draft Workout Participants - June 8

Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 13th Day of Draft Workouts

Six new players are working out in Atlanta today.

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 13th day of draft workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 73 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

Leonardo Okeke

May 17, 2022; Chicago, IL, USA; People look at the draft lottery order after the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery at McCormick Place.

Team: Novipiu Casale Monferrato (Italy)

Position: Center 

Height: 7'0" 

Weight: 216

Age: 18

Brady Manek

North Carolina Tar Heels forward Brady Manek (45) reacts after a play against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.

School: North Carolina

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 230

Age: 23

Scouting Report: As a freshman at Oklahoma, Manek averaged 10.2 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. He and Trae Young were the highest-scoring freshman duo in the NCAA Division I. Transferred to North Carolina for the 2021-22 season. Manek won the Riley Wallace Award (2022) and was named to the Third-team All-Big 12 (2020).

Remy Martin

Kansas Jayhawks guard Remy Martin (11) reacts after a pay against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four championship game at Caesars Superdome.

School: Kansas

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 175

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Martin played his first four years at Arizona State. He transferred to Kansas for the 2021-22 season. Martin is an NCAA champion (2022), 2× First-team All-Pac-12 (2020, 2021), Second-team All-Pac-12 (2019), and Pac-12 Sixth Man of the Year (2018).

Jean Montero

The gym for Overtime Elite basketball.

 League: Overtime Elite

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 172

Age: 18

Scouting Report: Motero has played professionally overseasons since 2019. In 2021, Montero played for Team Overtime. He was the OTE scoring champion (2022).

Karlo Matkovic

Mar 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; A view of the NBA logo painted on the sideline before the game between the Golden State Warriors and the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center.

Location: KK Mega Bemax, Serbia

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 6'10"

Weight: 220

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Matkovic has played professionally overseas since 2018. He is a Croatian Cup winner (2019) and participated in the Jordan Brand Classic (2017).

Donovan Williams

USATSI_17727440

School: UNLV

Position: Small Forward  

Height: 6'6" 

Weight: 190

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Williams played two seasons at Texas. He transferred to UNLV where he averaged 12.7 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

