Atlanta Hawks Host 14th Day of Draft Workouts
The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 14th day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 79 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.
James Akinjo
School: Baylor
Position: Point Guard
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 190
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Akinjo played two seasons at Georgetown, one at Arizona, and one with Baylor. Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Pac-12 (2021), Big East Freshman of the Year (2019), Big East All-Freshman Team (2019).
Jaden Hardy
Team: G League Ignite
Position: Combo Guard
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 198
Age: 19
Scouting Report: Hardy chose the G League over offers from Kentucky and UCLA, among others. McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).
Johnny Juzang
School: UCLA
Position: Shooting Guard
Height: 6'7"
Weight: 215
Age: 21
Scouting Report: Read Johnny Juzang's full scouting report here.
Jared Rhoden
School: Seton Hall
Position: Wing
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 210
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Rhoden played three seasons at Seaton Hall. First-team All-Big East (2022).
Cole Swider
School: Syracuse
Position: Power Forward
Height: 6'9"
Weight: 220
Age: 23
Scouting Report: Swider played four seasons at Syracuse. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game his senior season.
Au’Diese Toney
School: Arkansas
Position:
Height: 66
Weight: 205
Age: 22
Scouting Report: Toney played three seasons at Pittsburgh before finishing his collegiate career at Arkansas. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his senior season.
