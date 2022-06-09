The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 14th day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 79 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

James Akinjo Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports School: Baylor Position: Point Guard Height: 6'1" Weight: 190 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Akinjo played two seasons at Georgetown, one at Arizona, and one with Baylor. Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Pac-12 (2021), Big East Freshman of the Year (2019), Big East All-Freshman Team (2019). Jaden Hardy Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Team: G League Ignite Position: Combo Guard Height: 6'4" Weight: 198 Age: 19 Scouting Report: Hardy chose the G League over offers from Kentucky and UCLA, among others. McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021). Johnny Juzang Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports School: UCLA Position: Shooting Guard Height: 6'7" Weight: 215 Age: 21 Scouting Report: Read Johnny Juzang's full scouting report here. Jared Rhoden Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports School: Seton Hall Position: Wing Height: 6'6" Weight: 210 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Rhoden played three seasons at Seaton Hall. First-team All-Big East (2022). Cole Swider Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports School: Syracuse Position: Power Forward Height: 6'9" Weight: 220 Age: 23 Scouting Report: Swider played four seasons at Syracuse. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game his senior season. Au’Diese Toney Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports School: Arkansas Position: Height: 66 Weight: 205 Age: 22 Scouting Report: Toney played three seasons at Pittsburgh before finishing his collegiate career at Arkansas. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his senior season.

