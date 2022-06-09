Skip to main content
Atlanta Hawks Host 14th Day of Draft Workouts

The 2022 NBA Draft is two weeks from today.

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks are back at it with their 14th day of in-person workouts. Entering today, the organization has evaluated 79 prospects ahead of the 2022 NBA Draft, which takes place on June 23. Let's learn more about who the Hawks are scouting today.

James Akinjo

Baylor Bears guard James Akinjo (11) grabs a loose ball against the Norfolk State Spartans during the first half during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Dickies Arena.

School: Baylor

Position: Point Guard 

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 190

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Akinjo played two seasons at Georgetown, one at Arizona, and one with Baylor. Third-team All-American – AP, USBWA, NABC, SN (2022), First-team All-Big 12 (2022), First-team All-Pac-12 (2021), Big East Freshman of the Year (2019), Big East All-Freshman Team (2019).

Jaden Hardy

G League Ignite guard Jaden Hardy (1) reacts against the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center.

Team: G League Ignite

Position: Combo Guard 

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 198

Age: 19

Scouting Report: Hardy chose the G League over offers from Kentucky and UCLA, among others. McDonald's All-American (2021), Jordan Brand Classic (2021), Nike Hoop Summit (2021).

Johnny Juzang

UCLA Bruins guard Johnny Juzang (3) prepares to shoot at the free throw line against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half at the CU Events Center.

 School: UCLA

Position: Shooting Guard 

Height: 6'7"

Weight: 215

Age: 21

Scouting Report: Read Johnny Juzang's full scouting report here.

Jared Rhoden

Seton Hall Pirates guard Jared Rhoden (14) at the Big East Tournament at Madison Square Garden.

School: Seton Hall

Position: Wing 

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 210

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Rhoden played three seasons at Seaton Hall. First-team All-Big East (2022).

Cole Swider

Feb 28, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Syracuse Orange forward Cole Swider (21) reacts after the official makes a call in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center.

School: Syracuse

Position: Power Forward 

Height: 6'9"

Weight: 220

Age: 23

Scouting Report: Swider played four seasons at Syracuse. He averaged 13.9 points and 6.8 rebounds per game his senior season.

Au’Diese Toney

Arkansas Razorbacks guard Au'Diese Toney (5) reacts and celebrates against the LSU Tigers during the first half at Amalie Arena.

School: Arkansas

Position:

Height: 66

Weight: 205

Age: 22

Scouting Report: Toney played three seasons at Pittsburgh before finishing his collegiate career at Arkansas. He averaged 10.5 points and 5.2 rebounds per game in his senior season.

