Atlanta Hawks Launch All-Star Voting Campaign For Trae Young and Jalen Johnson
The NBA All-Star Game is getting closer and voting has officially begun.
As part of today’s league-wide launch of NBA All-Star Voting, the Atlanta Hawks launched their 2025 All-Star Voting presented by Tissot, in which fans can begin voting today, Thursday, Dec. 19 and every day through Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.
Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite Hawks players such as three-time All-Star Trae Young and Most Improved Player candidate Jalen Johnson at or through the NBA App and NBA.com.
Some noteworthy statistics about the pair this season include:
• Three-time All-Star Trae Young is leading the NBA in assists per game at 12.1, on pace to become the first player since John Stockton in 1994-95 to average at least 12.0 assists in a single season; the 6’1 guard also leads the NBA in point/assist double-doubles (19).
• Young is on pace to lead the league in total assists for the third time in his career (2022-23, 2021-22), and owns 314 total assists this season, 83 more than the next-closest player.
• Young dished out a career-best 22 assists in Atlanta’s win over the NBA-leading Cleveland Cavaliers on Nov. 27, the most assists in a single game in the NBA this season and the second-most assists in a single game in franchise history.
• In a win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 6, the seventh-year guard became the first player in franchise history to record at least 30 points (31) and 20 assists in a single outing. He recorded just three turnovers in 42 minutes of action in Atlanta’s win, becoming just the fourth player in the NBA since 1977-78 to register 30+ points, 20+ assists and three-or-fewer turnovers.
• In an NBA Cup quarterfinal win over the New York Knicks on Dec. 11, Young recorded his 300th assist of the season. The seventh-year guard, who entered his 25th game of the season with 502 total points, became just the fourth player in NBA history to tally 500+ points and 300+ assists through his first 25 games of a season.
• Jalen Johnson is averaging career highs in points (19.6), rebounds (10.2), assists (5.5), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.1) this season.
• Johnson is the only player in the East averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block this season and is one of only two players to do so in the NBA.
• The 6’9 forward is on pace to become the fifth-youngest player in NBA history to finish a season averaging at least 15.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists, joining Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson (2x), three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and three-time NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo.
• Johnson owns 10 career outings with 20+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists, the second-most such games by a Hawk 23-years-or-younger (Bob Pettit: 13).
• Per Cleaning the Glass, Johnson owns a defensive rebounding (field goals) percentage of 20.2%, ranking in the 99th percentile for all forwards in the NBA this season (the percentage of opponent’s missed field goals rebounded).
Fans will have six days where their vote will count three times on special “3-for-1 Days,” with the first day taking place on World Basketball Day (Saturday, Dec. 21) from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET. Additional 3-for-1 Days will be available on Wednesday, Dec. 25, Friday, Jan. 3, Friday, Jan. 10, Friday, Jan. 17, and Monday, Jan. 20 from 12:01 a.m. ET – 11:59 p.m. ET.
The 74th NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET at Chase Center in the San Francisco Bay Area with its new format, airing on TNT in the United States.
For the first time, the NBA All-Star Game will feature a mini-tournament with four teams and three games. Two teams will meet in one semifinal (Game 1), and the remaining two teams will meet in the other semifinal (Game 2). The winning teams from Game 1 and Game 2 will advance to face each other in the championship (Game 3). For each game, the winner will be the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
Fans can vote on the NBA App, available on Android and IOS or NBA.com with NBA ID, the league’s global membership program. NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league and its partners, is free to join .
