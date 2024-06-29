Atlanta Hawks Make Key Free Agent Decision With Forward Saddiq Bey
Today was the day that Atlanta had to make a decision to send an $8.5 Million Dollar qualifying offer to forward Saddiq Bey and make him a restricted free agent. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Atlanta is not going to give Bey that offer and that will make him an unrestricted free agent.
Bey was a key player for the Hawks this season until he tore his ACL late in the season in a loss to the Pelicans. Atlanta acquired him at the 2023 trade deadline from the Detroit Pistons. The Hawks were not able to sign him to a rookie-scale extension before the start of last season and that paved the way for him to be a restricted free agent this offseason. Now, Bey will be an unrestricted free agent and free to sign with whoever he chooses. Wojnarowski did mention in his report that Bey is expected to make a full recovery from his torn ACL.
There is always a chance that Bey will come back to the Hawks, but it does seem less likely now. It is still not known when Bey will be able to return to the court next season and Atlanta could have a bit of a crowded frontcourt. They drafted Zaccharie Risacher with the No. 1 pick in this week's NBA Draft, still have De'Andre Hunter and Jalen Johnson, and could bring back Garrison Matthews and Vit Krejci depending on what happens today. Matthews has a $2.2 Million Dollar team option that the Hawks have not made a decision on and the Hawks can give Krejci a qualifying offer today. Another thing to keep in mind is that qualifying offers do count against the apron and if the Hawks had made the qualifying offer, they would have been pushing against the first apron.
Bey averaged 13.7 PPG and 6.5 RPG last season for the Hawks. He played in 63 games, starting 51 of them. He shot a career low 31.1% from three this season.