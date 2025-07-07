Atlanta Hawks Officially Announce The Acquisition Of Kristaps Porzingis
The Atlanta Hawks have been officially announcing their offseason acquisitions since the NBA's league moratorium ended on Sunday and the latest one to be officially announced was the completed trade that landed them Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis.
“Kristaps is a unique and versatile talent with championship pedigree. His ability to stretch the floor, protect the rim, and make plays on both ends adds another dimension to our team. We are fortunate to add a player of his caliber to our group,” said Hawks General Manager Onsi Saleh. “We’d also like to thank Terence and Georges for their contributions last season and wish them the best.”
Porziņģis averaged 19.5 points, shooting a career-best .412% from three-point territory, 6.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.5 blocks in 28.8 minutes during the 2024-25 season (.483 FG%, .809 FT%). His .412% from deep ranked 25th in the NBA last season amongst all players and was the second-highest clip amongst all 7-footers, trailing only Karl-Anthony Towns.
He knocked down a career-high tying eight three-pointers twice during the 2024-25 season (Jan. 29 vs. Chicago, April 8 at New York), the only 7-footer in the league to have multiple games with at least eight three-pointers. He owns four career outings with eight made triples, the only 7-footer in league history to have four such games.
Over the course of his nine-year career, Porziņģis has appeared in 501 games (500 starts), owning averages of 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks in 30.8 minutes (.461 FG%, .366 3FG%, .829 FT%). The 2018 NBA All-Star is one of only eight players in NBA history to average at least 19.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.5 blocks (min. 500 games played) and one of only two active players to do so, joining Anthony Davis. His 1.81 blocks per game currently ranks sixth-best amongst all active NBA players.
Porziņģis owns a total of 909 career blocks, in addition to burying 950 career three-pointers, and is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900-or-more blocks and 900-or-more three-pointers and one of only five active players to do so. He has tallied 50+ triples and 50+ blocks in each of his nine NBA seasons, one of only five players in NBA history to secure at least 50 three-pointers and 50 blocks in nine consecutive seasons, per Elias Sports.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, Porziņģis has suited up for New York, Dallas, Washington and Boston. He has appeared in 28 playoff games (21 starts) across four postseasons, winning an NBA championship in 2024 with the Celtics.
Niang, acquired by Atlanta on Feb. 6, 2025, from the Cleveland Cavaliers, appeared in 28 games (two starts) with the Hawks, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 23.0 minutes (.441 FG%, .413 3FG%, .793 FT%).
Mann, acquired by the Hawks on Feb. 6, 2025, from the LA Clippers, appeared in 30 games (one start) with the Hawks, registering 9.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 22.7 minutes of play (.541 FG%, .386 3FG%, .667 FT%).