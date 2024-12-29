Atlanta Hawks Provide Significant Injury Update For Larry Nance Jr
The Atlanta Hawks picked up a big win today vs the Miami Heat, but suffered what could end up being a significant injury. Just minutes ago, the Hawks gave a health update on center Larry Nance, who was injured in today's game:
"Forward Larry Nance Jr. sustained a right hand injury during today’s game vs. Miami at State Farm Arena. Additional details regarding the injury, a treatment plan and a timeline will be shared when available."
This could be significant news but until there is an update on Nance, it won't be known. He could be out for a period of time though and it puts his status for tomorrow's game vs Toronto in question. Because the Hawks are playing in a back-to-back, they have not released their injury report for tomorrow's game and won't until tomorrow.
So what does this mean for the Hawks? They are already down one center with Onyeka Okongwu missing the last five games and no timetable for a return. If Nance is indeed out for a period of time and Okongwu is not back, Dominick Barlow is the other option the Hawks have. Barlow is talented on the offensive end, but has a long way to go defensively. Cody Zeller is on the roster, but has not been with the team at any point since coming over in the trade that sent Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. The Hawks depth is going to be tested if both Nance and Okongwu remain out.
Nance has been a very good player when he has been on the floor for the Hawks. He is averaging 9.5 PPG on 58% shooting from the floor and 53% from three. Keep an eye out for more updates on Nance's health. The Hawks are about to embark on a long road trip that starts tomorrow in Toronto.