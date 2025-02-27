Atlanta Hawks Release Injury Report Ahead of Friday's Matchup With Oklahoma City
The Atlanta Hawks will be back at home tomorrow night and they will be facing the top team in the Western Conference. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be at State Farm Arena to face Atlanta and ahead of the game tomorrow night, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable while both Larry Nance and Vit Krejci are out.
It has been a disappointing four-game stretch for the Atlanta Hawks coming out of the All-Star Break. The Hawks had a chance to solidify themselves in the standings in games against the Magic, Pistons, and Heat, but Atlanta went 1-3 and any outside of hopes of climbing into the top six have virtually slipped away. The Hawks still seem certain to land a play-in spot, but it was not the result they were looking for coming out of the break.
When describing the Hawks and the current state of their team, Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus used one word:
Atlanta Hawks: Jalenless
"The Hawks parted with De'Andre Hunter and Bogdan Bogdanović ahead of the trade deadline but added quality depth in Terance Mann, Caris LeVert and Georges Niang. With no first-round pick in June, Atlanta is pushing for a playoff run.
Unfortunately, Jalen Johnson won't be back this season with a shoulder injury, limiting the team's upside. Trae Young is an All-Star, but without Johnson, the roster doesn't have enough firepower to compete with the top teams in the Eastern Conference."
Atlanta is certainly not the same team without their ascending star and it is evident in every game. The Hawks lacked a true backup power forward heading into the season, and the players they are playing right now have flaws. Mouhamed Gueye starts, but only plays 15-16 minutes per game largely due to his limitations on the offensive end. Georges Niang was acquired in the De'Andre Hunter trade, and while his ability to stretch the floor and shoot well from three, he is a poor defender and that was exposed in a big way in last night's loss to the Miami Heat. There does not seem to be a perfect answer for Quin Snyder right now as to how to fix the issues this team has down the stretch.
