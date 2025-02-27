NBA Trade Rumors: Analyst Names Top Three Offseason Trade Targets For The Atlanta Hawks
The NBA is entering its stretch run and teams are gearing up for playoff runs. While the Atlanta Hawks are not among the teams that have a shot at making a run to the NBA Finals, they are still looking to make the playoffs, despite their 1-3 start out of the All-Star Break. Looking ahead to the offseason though, the Hawks are going to have a lot of decisions to make. Trae Young and Dyson Daniels are eligbile for extensions plus Clint Capela, Larry Nance, Caris LeVert, and Garrison Matthews are all free agents. Those will be some of the main storylines to watch, but what kind of additions will the Hawks make to the team in either free agency or through trades? Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed what he thought should be the Hawks top three trade targets this offseason:
Top Targets
1. Draft picks
2. Cam Whitmore, Houston Rockets
3. Collin Sexton, Utah Jazz
"The Hawks have put a forward-looking focus on most of their most recent moves, but they need to keep pushing in that direction. Remember, they're working from a deficit, having already ceded control of their next three first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs, so they can't reap the rewards of bottoming out.
Chasing as many external picks as possible remains the way to go, as this young core, intriguing as it is, remains in need of expansion.
In an ideal world, Atlanta would trade its way back into those now Alamo City-based picks, but that option likely went out the window when the Spurs tabbed De'Aaron Fox—not Trae Young—as Victor Wembanyama's first co-star.
The Hawks should still be on the hunt for picks wherever they can find them, but chasing young talent makes sense, too.
With more developmental room to grow than he's had in Houston, Whitmore has a chance to really blossom as a scoring threat thanks to his spring-loaded athleticism and ignitable outside shot. Atlanta could also have eyes on Sexton, either to serve as a temporary replacement for Young or to pilot the offense when he needs a breather."
There is no doubt that the Hawks could use more draft capital, but they did do a good job of landing a first round pick this past offseason in the Dejounte Murray trade. The Hawks could have as many as two first round picks this offseason and they acquired a first rounder for 2027 in the Murray trade as well. Adding more draft capital is never a bad thing, but how the Hawks would go about that with their roster they will have in the offseason will be interesting.
Whitmore would be good depth in the frontcourt, which the Hawks will need to address this offseason with only 10 players under contract so far for next season. One of the biggest flaws on the Hawks roster right now and even going into the season was backup point guard. The offense for the Hawks collapses with Trae Young off the floor, even more so with no Jalen Johnson. Sexton will be going into the last year of his contract next season and would give the Hawks a scoring threat to run the offense with Young off the floor.
There is still plenty of time to go before the offseason, but this one is going to be important for the Hawks and the direction of the franchise.
