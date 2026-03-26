Atlanta Hawks Odds: Update on NAW and Jalen Johnson MIP and Quin Snyder COY

The Atlanta Hawks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA and have won 14 of their last 15 games which has surged them into 5th place in the Eastern Confernece, something that would have been outlandish just three weeks ago.

There is not just one specific reason that the Hawks have made this jump, but several. However, two key players that you have to highlight when talking about the Hawks and that is Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker.

Most Improved Player?

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Atlanta Hawks have not one, but two candidates to be named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Pistons center Jalen Duren is the favorite to win the NBA's Most Improved Player Award, but in second place is Alexander-Walker and then Johnson is in a distant 4th.

1. Jalen Duren: -120

2. Nickeil Alexander-Walker: +135

3. Deni Avdija: +650

4. Jalen Johnson: +4000

It is clearly a three player race right now, with Johnson just on the peripheral right now, but this is likely a race that is going to come down to Duren or Alexander-Walker.

Coach of the Year?

Coming into the season, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder was viewed as a candidate for this year's coach of the year award, but the Hawks 27-31 start seemed to vanquish any of those hopes.

I am not here to try and tell you that Snyder is a favorite for the award or that he deserves to win it, but he has re-entered the discussion a little bit according to the latest odds:

1. JB Bickerstaff: -180

2. Joe Mazzulla: +160

3. Mitch Johnson: +1500

4. Charles Lee: +5500

5. Jordan Ott: +7500

6. Quin Snyder: +8000

Now, those are long odds, and Snyder is not going to win, but the fact that he has reworked his way up the ladder has shown what a turnaround this has been for the Hawks.

Divison

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After this recent stretch, the Hawks are also the favorites now to win the Southeast Division:

1. Hawks- +115

2. Heat- +190

3. Hornets- +550

4. Orlando Magic- +750

Atlanta owns the tiebreaker against the Magic and has one game left against them this season, while they lose the tiebreaker to the Hornets. The Hawks also have one game left against the Miami Heat on April 12th and that could be one of the most consequential games left on the schedule for either team.

Atlanta is now -420 to make the playoffs according to Vegas.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.