Atlanta Hawks Renew Partnership With JPMorgan Chase With Focus On Local Atlanta Communities
The Atlanta Hawks and JPMorganChase today announced a new agreement to expand and grow their integrated partnership with a focus on both empowering local Atlanta communities through entrepreneurship and elevating the experience for loyal fans and dedicated Chase cardholders.
“We are beyond ecstatic to extend our partnership with JPMorganChase,” said Andrew Saltzman, President of Business Enterprise and Chief Commercial Officer for the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena. “Over the last five years, Chase has shown their commitment to the fans and to the city of Atlanta through numerous impactful programs and community platforms. We are eager to continue working together to uplift local communities and empower our city’s entrepreneurs in a way that it is both meaningful and impactful.”
As part of the announcement, the Hawks are introducing a new loyalty program ‘Hawks Rewards presented by Chase’, in which fans can unlock or purchase once-in-a-lifetime experiences and items. Special opportunities include courtside access, postgame free throw opportunities, early arena entry, pregame on-court experiences, player and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities, official team merchandise and event tickets. Fans can also learn more about the Hawks Rewards presented by Chase program by visiting in-arena kiosks located at sections 108 and 217 during Hawks home games.
“We continue to prioritize creating and implementing ways that we can provide additional value and unique experiences for all of our fans and concertgoers,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Melissa Proctor. “Our partnership with Chase has provided us the perfect opportunity to further enhance our app and create a new exciting connection with our fans.”
What kind of fan experiences are expected?
As part of the partnership renewal, Chase will collaborate with the Hawks to support Atlanta’s entrepreneurs, especially first-generation small business owners who are early in their business development journeys. This will include the annual Rookie Entrepreneur Program, in which selected small business owners receive support and coaching as well as unique engagement and opportunities for in-game or on court highlights.
To make the time that fans and concertgoers spend with loved ones even more memorable over the holiday season, State Farm Arena and Chase Freedom will give away a pair of tickets each day starting December 1st through the 24th every year. These tickets are to a wide variety of events hosted at State Farm Arena, including Hawks home games, major touring artists, comedy shows and much more. More details on how to participate in these daily giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks on State Farm Arena’s official social media channels.
With 10 historically black colleges and universities in Georgia, HBCU Night at the Hawks is a special evening with on-court presentations and in-game moments and events that recognize the alumni, students, and overall accomplishments and contributions of these proud educational institutions. Through its Advancing Black Pathways Fellowship Program, Chase is focused on increasing opportunities for students to pursue careers in financial services.