Skip to main content
    •
    January 5, 2022
    Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Game Day Preview

    Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings Game Day Preview

    The Kings (16-23) host the Hawks (16-20).

    © Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

    The Kings (16-23) host the Hawks (16-20).

    Preview

    It's uncommon for a team to fire its head coach during the season and still be in the playoff hunt. However, that's where the Sacramento Kings find themselves after letting Luke Walton go a few months back. 

    Although the team is still flawed and has no chance of contending, they're still looking to break their playoff drought this season. Unlike most of the league, the Kings haven't been entirely derailed by injuries and illness.

    There is nothing remarkable about the Kings other than playing at a top-eight pace in the league. But their individual parts gel well together. All five of their starters average double-digit points, and their young core has potential. It's no surprise that De'Aaron Fox leads the team in points, but any player on their rotation is more than capable of popping off on a given night and stealing a game.

    Meanwhile, the Hawks are finding ways to lose games to good and bad teams alike. It's true that no other team has been hit as hard by COVID-19, but that doesn't excuse their tendency to take quarters and sometimes game off. 

    Following the loss in Portland, the frustration came to a head. General Manager Travis Schlenk ripped the team during a radio interview. Schlenk pondered aloud about making trades as well. This team has squandered far too many incredible performances by Trae Young.

    Speaking of 'Ice Trae,' he is enjoying an All-NBA campaign. The point guard averages 28.4 points and 9.5 assists per game. The 23-year-old is third in the league in both statistical categories. Despite his age, it's win now for the Hawks. I expect the front office to make moves in the coming weeks to reflect that fact.

    Injury Report

    The Kings just played the Lakers a few hours ago, so we're still waiting on an official injury report. However, Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu are in the the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

    The Hawks health is improving. However, they are still without head coach Nate McMillan. Additionally, the following players are still in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, John Collins, and Jalen Johnson.

    Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Trae Young (lower back soreness) are questionable. Also, don't forget the team is still without De'Andre Hunter (right wrist) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring).

    Odds

    SI Sportsbook lists the Kings as 1-point favorites. I mean, I get it. The Hawks have lost 7 of their last 10 games. Even worse, they are 8-11 on the road this season. Hopefully, Schlenk's fiery commentary will help this team get their mojo back because they have been unrecognizable so far this season (even when they were healthy).

    Recommended For You

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Incredible Tattoo

    Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

    Interview: Nick Van Exel at 50

    Like SI Hawks on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Hawks news!

    Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) protects the ball from Sacramento Kings guard Cory Joseph (9).
    News

    Atlanta Haws vs. Sacramento Kings Preview

    13 seconds ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots a floater against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first half at Moda Center.
    Culture

    Trae Young Wears New Colorway of Adidas Shoe

    17 hours ago
    Atlanta Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk discussed making trades on January 4, 2022.
    News

    Atlanta Hawks General Manager Rips Team

    21 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons (1) celebrates with teammate Trail Blazers' guard Dennis Smith Jr. (10) after scoring 43 points in Portland's 136-131 win over Atlanta Hawks at Moda Center.
    News

    Five Best Highlights from Trail Blazers Win Over Hawks

    22 hours ago
    Jan 3, 2022; Portland, Oregon, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) in the second half at Moda Center.
    News

    What Happened Last Night? Trail Blazers Stun Hawks 136-131

    23 hours ago
    Joe Prunty Coaching Hawks Against Trail Blazers
    News

    Atlanta Hawks Name Joe Prunty Acting Head Coach

    Jan 3, 2022
    Onyeka Okongwu tested positive for COVID-19 on December 24, 2021.
    News

    Onyeka Okongwu Details Scary COVID-19 Situation

    Jan 3, 2022
    Danilo Gallinari gets a special tattoo to remember the 2020 Summer Olympics.
    News

    Danilo Gallinari Gets Olympics Tattoo

    Jan 3, 2022