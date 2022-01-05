Preview

It's uncommon for a team to fire its head coach during the season and still be in the playoff hunt. However, that's where the Sacramento Kings find themselves after letting Luke Walton go a few months back.

Although the team is still flawed and has no chance of contending, they're still looking to break their playoff drought this season. Unlike most of the league, the Kings haven't been entirely derailed by injuries and illness.

There is nothing remarkable about the Kings other than playing at a top-eight pace in the league. But their individual parts gel well together. All five of their starters average double-digit points, and their young core has potential. It's no surprise that De'Aaron Fox leads the team in points, but any player on their rotation is more than capable of popping off on a given night and stealing a game.

Meanwhile, the Hawks are finding ways to lose games to good and bad teams alike. It's true that no other team has been hit as hard by COVID-19, but that doesn't excuse their tendency to take quarters and sometimes game off.

Following the loss in Portland, the frustration came to a head. General Manager Travis Schlenk ripped the team during a radio interview. Schlenk pondered aloud about making trades as well. This team has squandered far too many incredible performances by Trae Young.

Speaking of 'Ice Trae,' he is enjoying an All-NBA campaign. The point guard averages 28.4 points and 9.5 assists per game. The 23-year-old is third in the league in both statistical categories. Despite his age, it's win now for the Hawks. I expect the front office to make moves in the coming weeks to reflect that fact.

Injury Report

The Kings just played the Lakers a few hours ago, so we're still waiting on an official injury report. However, Richaun Holmes and Chimezie Metu are in the the NBA Health & Safety Protocols.

The Hawks health is improving. However, they are still without head coach Nate McMillan. Additionally, the following players are still in the NBA Health & Safety Protocols: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Gorgui Dieng, John Collins, and Jalen Johnson.

Meanwhile, Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) and Trae Young (lower back soreness) are questionable. Also, don't forget the team is still without De'Andre Hunter (right wrist) and Solomon Hill (right hamstring).

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Kings as 1-point favorites. I mean, I get it. The Hawks have lost 7 of their last 10 games. Even worse, they are 8-11 on the road this season. Hopefully, Schlenk's fiery commentary will help this team get their mojo back because they have been unrecognizable so far this season (even when they were healthy).

