Atlanta Hawks Select Intriguing Five Star Prospect In Newest 2026 Mock Draft
It might be too early for a 2026 NBA Mock Draft, but this is expected to be a loaded group with a lot of star power at the top. The Atlanta Hawks are going to have two picks in next year's draft, and thanks to the New Orleans Pelicans, they have a shot at the top pick in the draft. The Pelicans sent the Hawks an unprotected 2026 first round pick on the first night of this year's draft in exchange for the 13th pick, which they used on Derik Queen.
Hawks Land Elite Talent
Today, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman released a new 2026 mock draft and Atlanta is picking 6th overall (courtesy of New Orleans) and 18th (their own pick). Wasserman has the Hawks selecting Arizona forward Koa Peat with the 6th pick and Arkansas forward Karter Knox with the 18th pick:
"With four goal medals for USA since 2022, Koa Peat has had a steady presence atop recruiting ranks and under scouts' watch.
He has a knack for creating and getting to his spot slowly but methodically. At around 235 pounds, he's fluid when timing his pull-up or step-back, always in rhythm. Strength, balance and touch are evident and used most in his offensive attack.
Right now, he's more efficient in the mid-range or post area, but he continues to make an effort to add the three-ball to his everyday repertoire.
Peat is 6'8" without much speed or explosion, so questions will arise over his upside at both ends of the floor. But he still has the right body to produce or disrupt defensive inside, and his handle and shot have made encouraging strides. He's also seemingly productive in every setting he's played in.
Karter Knox came alive in February last season, and now he's back at Arkansas after going through the draft process to join a team that lost four of its top five scorers.
Right as he started to get regular playing time after the new year, his confidence visibly started to build. The production followed.
Knox should receive starter minutes to use his powerful frame, athleticism downhill and shotmaking for transition and off-ball scoring."
What could be the Hawks needs?
It is far too early to tell what the Hawks needs are going to be in the 2026 NBA Draft and it is safe to assume that they are going to just take the best player available, which is usually how it goes in the NBA.
What could be some potential holes are backup guard and center. The Hawks don't have a high-level ball handler at guard behind Trae Young, unless former lottery pick Kobe Bufkin takes a huge leap forward this season or someone else on the roster takes on that responsibility.
If Kristaps Porzingis either can't stay healthy or does not work out for the Hawks for another reason, center is going to be a position to look at due to him being on an expiring contract.
With the possibility of the Pelicans landing in the top three, the Hawks have a great chance to walk out of the draft with one of the premier talents and continue to build a championship roster.