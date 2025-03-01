All Hawks

Atlanta Hawks Sign G-League Star to 10-Day Contract

Kevon Harris has been playing well in the G-League and has now signed a 10-day contract with the Atlanta Hawks

Jackson Caudell

Feb 16, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Team Braxton guard Kevon Harris (12) of the College Park Skyhawks receives the Most Valuable Player Trophy after defeating Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Feb 16, 2025; Oakland, California, USA; Team Braxton guard Kevon Harris (12) of the College Park Skyhawks receives the Most Valuable Player Trophy after defeating Team Swish Cultures at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Atlanta Hawks made a roster move today. It was reported a few days ago that Atlanta planned to sign G-League star Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract, but the team made it official this afternoon. Harris's 10-day contract is going to cover the next five games for the Hawks and that includes matchups with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks, two games vs the Indiana Pacers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris has appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .442 3FG%, .800 FT%). He was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, after scoring 13 points in the championship game.

The 6-6 guard saw action in two games with the Hawks during the 2024 preseason, recording 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 17.5 minutes. Harris has appeared in 36 NBA contests across two seasons with the Orlando Magic (2022-24), notching 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes (.445 FG%, .372 3FG%, .756 FT%).

The Ellenwood, Georgia, native owns NBA G League career averages of 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 28.9 minutes in 124 contests (105 starts), suiting up for the Skyhawks (2024-25), Osceola Magic (2023-24), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Raptors 905 (2020-22).

Harris played in 127 career games (104 starts) during four collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2016-20), averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.483 FG%, .397 3FG%, .727 FT%). In his final season, he was named the 2019-20 Southland Conference Player of the Year.

Related Links

NBA Analyst Details What the Atlanta Hawks' Biggest Goal Should Be For The Rest of This Season

NBA Analyst Makes Bold Atlanta Hawks Prediction For Month Of March

The Atlanta Hawks Have Started Slow Since the All-Star Break, Can They Find A Way To Turn It Around In March?

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/News