Atlanta Hawks Sign G-League Star to 10-Day Contract
The Atlanta Hawks made a roster move today. It was reported a few days ago that Atlanta planned to sign G-League star Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract, but the team made it official this afternoon. Harris's 10-day contract is going to cover the next five games for the Hawks and that includes matchups with the Memphis Grizzlies, the Milwaukee Bucks, two games vs the Indiana Pacers, and the Philadelphia 76ers.
Harris has appeared in 35 games (all starts) with the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists, in addition to 1.3 steals in 31.0 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .442 3FG%, .800 FT%). He was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco, after scoring 13 points in the championship game.
The 6-6 guard saw action in two games with the Hawks during the 2024 preseason, recording 11.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.0 steal in 17.5 minutes. Harris has appeared in 36 NBA contests across two seasons with the Orlando Magic (2022-24), notching 4.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.9 minutes (.445 FG%, .372 3FG%, .756 FT%).
The Ellenwood, Georgia, native owns NBA G League career averages of 16.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 28.9 minutes in 124 contests (105 starts), suiting up for the Skyhawks (2024-25), Osceola Magic (2023-24), Lakeland Magic (2022-23) and Raptors 905 (2020-22).
Harris played in 127 career games (104 starts) during four collegiate seasons at Stephen F. Austin (2016-20), averaging 14.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.0 minutes (.483 FG%, .397 3FG%, .727 FT%). In his final season, he was named the 2019-20 Southland Conference Player of the Year.
