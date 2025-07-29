Atlanta Hawks Teach, Train, And Entertain Young Athletes During The 2025 Jr Hawks Summer Camps Presented By Adidas
This summer, the Atlanta Hawks Basketball Academy successfully concluded its 2025 Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas, positively impacting more than 750 youth across Metro Atlanta. Spanning five weeks and multiple locations throughout the region, the program provided young athletes aged eight to 15 of all skill levels, with basketball training, mentorship and unique off-court learning experiences in a fun, safe and inclusive environment.
During the weekly camps held Monday through Thursday, participants received instruction from Hawks’ Youth Basketball Development Coaches, enhancing their fundamental basketball skills through a combination of individual drills, group exercises and competitive five-on-five gameplay. To support overall athletic development, yoga stations were also incorporated into the program, offering players guided-sessions aimed at improving mindfulness.
“Our Jr. Hawks Summer Camps presented by adidas serve as a meaningful community initiative that allows us to connect with the next generation of Hawks fans through the game of basketball,” said Chris Jacobs, Senior Director of Hawks Basketball Academy. “While developing on-court skills remains a key focus, the camps are equally committed to nurturing teamwork and determination. Many of these young athletes aspire to one day wear a Hawks jersey, and we’re proud to provide an experience that supports their growth both as players and as individuals.”
Adding to the excitement, campers were surprised by appearances from current and former Hawks stars including Dyson Daniels and Jacob Toppin, who spent time engaging with the young athletes and sharing valuable lessons learned from both on and off the court.
From July 7-10, the Lady Ballers Summer Hoop Fest powered by Google brought together female athletes for a week focused on skill development and empowerment. The camp combined elite basketball instruction with STEM-focused activities designed to inspire curiosity and build confidence among participants. Activities included a data-driven basketball shooting station where participants predicted outcomes, analyzed their performance and learned how analytics enhance professional sports.
Campers also had the opportunity to attend a panel discussion featuring female professionals from the Hawks, College Park Skyhawks and Google. The panel highlighted the connections between basketball and STEM, inspiring curiosity, confidence, and potential in both areas, and concluded with attendees receiving exclusive Hawks and Google-branded merchandise.
Throughout the program, the emphasis remained on growth and community. Campers were recognized with awards that celebrated hustle, sportsmanship, and improvement, while weekly pep rallies featuring the ATL Dancers, Flight Crew and Harry the Hawk brought energy and excitement to the experience.
Each camper received a Hawks swag bag, basketball, ball pump, jersey and other team-branded gear, as well as a ticket to attend an Atlanta Hawks home game during the 2025-26 NBA season.
In addition, Hawks’ partner and personal injury attorney Ken Nugent provided scholarships for campers through the Score for Scholarships program. Approximately 75% of all Jr. Hawks summer campers received scholarship funding courtesy of the Score for Scholarships initiative, sponsored by Kenneth S. Nugent Attorneys at Law. Since the program began in 2017, Ken Nugent has donated more than $200,000 to the initiative, helping provide access-to-play opportunities for more than 3,000 youth throughout Metro Atlanta.
Since 2015, the Hawks Basketball Academy has impacted more than 11,000 youth through its summer camp series, reflecting the organization’s ongoing commitment to building bridges through basketball by fostering connection, personal growth and a lasting passion for the game.