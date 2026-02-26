Hawks Announce The Final Playing Status For Jalen Johnson in tonight's game vs Washington

For the final time this season, the Atlanta Hawks are going to face their Southeastern Division foe, the Washington Wizards. The Hawks bludgeoned the Wizards on Tuesday and are heavy favorites to win once again, but they have some key players that are questionable coming into tonight's game.

In the newest update from Atlanta, Jalen Johnson is going to be out tonight for the Hawks, while Zaccharie Risacher and Nickeil Alexander Walker remain questionable.

Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor irritation) will miss tonight's game vs Washington. Zaccharie Risacher and NAW are still questionable — jackson caudell (@jacksoncaudell) February 26, 2026

Who wins?

Feb 24, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles past Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In Atlanta's win on Tuesday over the Wizards, the Hawks dished out 33 assists, while committing just 10 turnovers. It marked Atlanta's 13th game of the season with 30-or-more assists and 10-or-fewer turnovers, the most such games in the NBA. Atlanta's 13 such games this season are the most in a single season in franchise history (previously 6, 2023-24 and 1991-92). Through 60 games played this season, the Hawks have handed out 1,821 assists, the 10th-most assists through the first 60 games of a season in NBA history, per Stathead.

In his Hawks debut, Jonathan Kuminga finished with a season-high 27 points on 9-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-4 clip from three-point land and 6-7 from the charity stripe, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 24 minutes as a reserve. Kuminga's 27 points are the fifth-most by a player in his Hawks debut in franchise history, the most by a Hawks reserve (since at least 1970-71), and he is the only Hawk to tally 25+ points in fewer than 25 minutes in his debut with the club. The 6-7 forward is one of just six reserves in the NBA this season to record at least 25 points and five boards on .750%-or-better from the field in a single game.

Kuminga, selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, owns career averages of 12.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists, totaling 3,494 points, 1,161 rebounds, 510 assists, 175 steals, and 116 blocks in his 279 career games. He joins teammate and draft classmate Jalen Johnson as one of only nine players from the 2021 NBA Draft to tally at least 3,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds, 500 assists, 150 steals, and 100 blocks, and one of only four players from his draft class to do so while shooting .500%-or-better from the field, also joining Johnson.

Onyeka Okongwu is coming off his second straight double-double on 2/24, finishing with 10 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists in 23 minutes. The big man is averaging a career-best 3.2 assists this season, the seventh-most assists per game amongst all qualified centers. He's dished out 175 total assists so far this season, the 13th-most by a center in a single season in franchise history and five assists shy of passing Walt Bellamy (179, 1972-73) for the 12th-most dimes by a center in a single season in club history.

Dyson Daniels swiped three steals against the Wizards on 2/24, in addition to registering eight rebounds (three offensive), seven assists, and six points in 24 minutes. The Great Barrier Thief owns 106 total steals this season, the third-most in the NBA, swiping 2+ steals in an NBA-leading 36 games. He's recorded three steals in each of his past two games and has nine thefts in his past four outings, averaging 2.3 steals over that time and leading Atlanta to a 3-1 record.