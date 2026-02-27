Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Blowout Win vs the Washington Wizards

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game expecting to follow up on their performance on Tuesday when they blew out the Washington Wizards. In this game, it feels like they made an even stronger statement as a team, blowing out the Wizards and playing well overall, with multiple players scoring in double figures. Let's take a look at what the Hawks did specifically to get this big win tonight and reach three straight wins.

1. Offense was unstoppable

The Hawks' offense looked like it was in video game form in the first half, as they found themselves leading by 20 after scoring 76 points. The real damage came from both CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert, who combined for 44 points, with Kispert making five threes in the first half against their former team. Kispert finished with both a team-high and career-high 33 points and made six three-pointers, while the Hawks scored 126 points and dished out 30 assists as a team.

2. Defense looked well

In this game, the Hawks looked like a team that had it clicking on all cylinders, but it really stemmed from the defense they played. In the first half, the Hawks forced the Wizards into 10 turnovers and scored 19 points off them, going on to a comfortable 20-point first-half lead. In the second half, things would really get out of hand as the Hawks would go on to lead by as much as 32 points and hold the Wizards to 38% shooting from the field and 27% from three-point range. Dyson Daniels would finish with a team-high five steals on the night.

3. Jonathan Kuminga

In the last game, Kuminga made a statement with his performance, scoring 27 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and dishing out four assists in his Hawks debut against the Wizards. Tonight, he followed up his big night in the last game with another solid performance, scoring 17 points, grabbing nine rebounds, dishing three assists, one steal, and one block. In his near-double-double performance, Kuminga made some memorable plays and continues to have fans anticipating what he can bring in the near future.

This is the Hawks third straight win and they are 4-1 since the All-Star Break, moving their overall record to 30-31. They wrap up their recent homestand on Sunday with a matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. ET. Can the winning streak be extended to four?