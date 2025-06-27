Atlanta Hawks Undrafted Free Agent and Summer League Tracker: Updates, Signings, and Roster Moves
The 2025 NBA Draft is now in the books.
Sitting with the No. 13 pick, Atlanta made one of the most stunning draft day trades in recent memory. The Hawks sent the 13th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans for the 23rd pick and an unprotected first round pick that is the most favorable of the Pelicans or the Bucks. With that 23rd pick, Atlanta selected Georgia forward Asa Newell, who should be a factor in the frontcourt rotation next season.
Newell appeared in 33 games (all starts) in his lone collegiate season at Georgia, averaging 15.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.0 steal and 1.0 block in 29.0 minutes (.543 FG%, .748 FT%). He earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors four times during the 2024-25 campaign, matching Anthony Edwards’ program record set in 2019-20.
The first freshman to lead Georgia in scoring (15.4 ppg) and rebounding (6.9 rpg) since Jumaine Jones in 1997-98, Newell secured seven double-doubles this past season, tied for the fourth-most in the nation amongst all freshmen. He registered a 21-point, 17-rebound double-double on March 12 against Oklahoma, the most rebounds by a Bulldog since Toumani Camara’s 17 boards against Montana in December 2020.
Atlanta did not own a second round pick in this year's draft and did not make a move to acquire one either.
With the draft over, undrafted players are going to be signing two-way contracts and summer league rosters are going to be put together. The Hawks has not been officially released yet, but that should happen soon and I would expect Newell to be on it. Atlanta has two of its three two-way contract spots open, with Daeqwon Plowden occupying one. Keaton Wallace and Jacob Toppin will be restricted free agents if the Hawks issue qualifying offers to them.
Atlanta Hawks undrafted free agent signing and Summer League Roster Tracker
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Hawks are signing Real Madrid's Eli John Ndiaye to a two-way contract