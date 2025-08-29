Atlanta Hawks Vit Krejci Struggles In in Euro Basket Matchup Against Türkiye
Following a rough performance by both Czechia and Vit Krejci on Wednesday, they resumed play on Friday against Turkiye. Coming into this game, Czechia had lost to Turkiye two weeks prior, and the matchup wasn't a problem for Krejci, as he scored 14 points in that matchup. In the first half, Krejci and Czechia struggled to find a rhythm, as they allowed a 14-0 scoring run by Turkiye and committed 11 turnovers, with Krejci accumulating four of their turnovers before the end of the half.
In the first half, however, Krejci had a poster dunk on Houston Rockets All-Star Alperen Sengun but injured himself on the play after not being able to hang on the rim to land correctly. Krejci finished the first half with three points, three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in just 12 minutes of play, while the team had no one score in double figures. As a team, similar issues arose from the last game, as Czechia scored 29% from three-point range and allowed 26 points inside, which was 10 fewer than what they gave up for the entire match against Portugal.
Tough performance for Krejci
Defensively, in the second half, Czechia struggled with defending without fouling as they committed 15 first-half fouls and then followed up in the second half with 14 more fouls. Czechia also struggled with stopping Turkiye from scoring inside the paint, as Turkiye would finish the game scoring 50 of their 92 points inside the paint. Krejci would have a similar offensive output as his last game, as he only scored three points, but this time it was only off a poster dunk and one play; his efficiency was low again, as he shot 1/9 11% from the field, and 0/5, 0% from three-point range.
The team's overall performance from Czechia was low offensively, as they shot 43% from the field, 33% from the three-point line, and 67% from the free-throw line. Much of Czechia's offense was most effective off scoring inside the paint, as they scored 26 of their 78 points in the paint and another six at the free-throw line. What kept them in much of this game was the fact that Turkiye struggled with taking care of the basketball, committing 14 turnovers as a team and allowing Czechia to score 13 points off turnovers and 15 second-chance points. Compared to the last game, Czechia did a better job at moving the basketball and creating opportunities to score more easily, as they matched Turkiye with assists at 23.
Moving forward, if Czechia can reduce the number of fouls and turnovers, they will have a much better chance in these games. In the last two games alone, Czechia has given up 39 points off turnovers they've committed, as well as getting more players to score more efficiently in double figures. Czechia's next matchup with Krejci will be on Saturday, August 30, against Estonia at 6:45 AM. I expect a big performance from Krejci at some point during EuroBasket.