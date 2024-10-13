Atlanta Hawks vs 76ers: Three Things To Watch In Tomorrow's Preseason Game
The Atlanta Hawks played their first preseason game last week against the Indiana Pacers and tomorrow, we will get to see what they have as a follow up to thier first peroformance. The first game went about as well as it could have for the Hawks, with their young players playing well and their veteran players already looking like they are in midseason form.
With the Hawks taking on the Philadelphia 76ers tomorrow in their second preseason game, what are going to be the top things to watch?
1. What will Zaccharie Risacher's Follow Up Performance be?
It might be one single preseason game, but it was hard to not come away super impressed with how Risacher performed in his first NBA preseason action. He scored 18 points on 7-9 shooting in nearly 23 minutes and looked impressive when on the court. Risacher is going to be one of the Hawks most critical players this season and his first performance was very impressive. Will he continue to look that way tomorrow in his second game?
2. WIth three games in four days, what will the Hawks lineups and rotations look like?
The Hawks had their preseason game against the Miami Heat moved to this week due to Hurricane Milton and now they will play three preseason games in four days this week. Head coach Quin Snyder held out Bogdan Bogdanvovic for rest purposes in the first game and it would surprise nobody if he did this in every game this week. I don't know what it will look like but this would certainly be a chance for guys like Seth Lundy, Keaton Wallace, Dominick Barlow, David Roddy, and others to play more than they did last week. Watch out for who is available for each game and how many minutes they play in these three games.
3. Kobe Bufkin continuing to make his case as the backup point guard
Bufkin was one of the several bright spots for the Hawks in their first game and it was a good start to him making his case as the backup point guard. Bufkin showed plenty of promise last year when he was healthy, but he had trouble staying healthy. The Hawks traded Dejounte Murray, which left a void for who would run the offense when Trae Young was off the floor. Bufkin played well last week on both ends of the court and also showed a lot of confidence on the court. He is going to be one of the players that I am watching this week.