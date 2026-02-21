Atlanta Hawks Starting Five vs The Miami Heat For Friday's Matchup

After getting a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, the Atlanta Hawks aim to make it two in a row tonight when they face the Miami Heat.

Miami has not played since the All-Star Break, and this is going to be a very important game for both teams. The Hawks sit at 9th in the Eastern Conference standings, while the Heat are in 8th place, 2.5 games ahead of Atlanta. The season series between the two teams is even 1-1 and the winner tonight will get closer winning it and earning the tiebreaker if the teams are tied in the standings.

With the injury report clean tonight, the Hawks are rolling with the same starting lineup that they have been using:

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

G- Dyson Daniels

F- Zaccharie Risacher

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Who wins?

Friday's contest marks the third of four regular season meetings between Atlanta and Miami. Atlanta holds a 1-1 record against Miami this season, taking a 127-115 win on 2/3 in its most recent outing ... In his two games played against the Heat this season, Jalen Johnson is averaging a triple-double of 26.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists. In Atlanta's victory on 2/3, the 2026 NBA All-Star notched 29 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in 36 minutes.

The Hawks enter Friday's game off of a 117-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on 2/19, their eighth consecutive win over the 76ers. In the win, the Hawks recorded 50 rebounds, including 13 offensive, securing 27 second chance points. Atlanta's 27 second chance points marked its second-most in a single game this season. The Hawks swiped 11 steals in the victory, their 25th game of the season with 10-or-more thefts.

Jalen Johnson finished Atlanta's win in Philadelphia with 32 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three steals and one block in 38 minutes of action, marking his 36th double-double of the season, the second-most double-doubles amongst all players in the NBA. Johnson owns nine career outings with 30+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ assists, the third-most such games in franchise history, trailing only Bob Pettit (21) and Dominique Wilkins (14). All nine of his 30/10/5 games have come this season, tied for the third-most amongst all players in the league, trailing Luka Dončić (13) and Nikola Jokic (13) and tied with Giannis Antetokounmpo (9).

Over his last six games, Johnson is averaging a near triple-double of 27.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.2 steals in 37.2 minutes of play. Johnson is the first player in the NBA this season secure those averages over a six-game span.

CJ McCollum led all bench scoring in Atlanta's win on 2/19, recording 23 points, one rebound, five assists, two steals and one block in 30 minutes as a reserve. Over his last three games, McCollum is averaging 26.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists in 31.5 minutes of action, shooting .409% from three-point land over that time.

Jock Landale secured his 31st double-digit scoring outing of the season on 2/19, finishing with 10 points on 3-6 shooting from the field, including a 2-3 clip from deep and 2-2 from the free throw line, seven rebounds (three offensive), two assists, and one block in 22 minutes of play. The 6-11 center is shooting .404% from three-point land this season, the second-best clip from deep amongst all qualified centers, trailing only Nikola Jokic (.406 3FG%).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker swiped a season-high tying three steals in Atlanta's win at Philadelphia, in addition to 14 points, three rebounds and four assists in 33 minutes of play. Alexander-Walker has 66 total thefts this season, the most in a single season in his career (previously 64, 2023-24). Since joining the Hawks, the Virginia Tech product has the most total points in a single season in his career (1,098), the most steals (66), the second-most rebounds (198) and the second-most assists (204). He has scored 10-or-more points in 27 straight games, the longest double-digit scoring streak of his career.

