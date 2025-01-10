Atlanta Hawks vs Houston Rockets: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks wrapped up a six-game road trip last night with a loss to the Phoenix Suns and they play their first home game of 2025 tomorrow afternoon at 3:00 p.m. ET when they face the Houston Rockets. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee inflammation) is questionable, and Jalen Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) is out. This is going to be the fourth missed game for Johnson and the fifth in the last six games.
After Trae Young's heroics lifted them to a road win vs Utah on Tuesday, the Atlanta Hawks hoped to finish their six-game road trip with a win vs Phoenix. Atlanta came out firing on all cylinders on offense in the first half, but only scored 43 points in the entire second half and fell to the Suns 123-115 to lose for the fourth time in the last five games. After scoring 72 points in the first half, including a 41-point second quarter, the Hawks shooting went cold in the second half, especially from three.
After shooting 67% from three in the first half, the Hawks shooting from deep fell flat in the second half, going 3-14 from beyond the arc. The Suns continued to shoot well and both Bradley Beal and Grayson Allen came off the bench to help put the Hawks away. The Hawks bench outscored Phoenix 38-27 in the first half, but the Suns bench was a catalyst for them winning that game in the second half, outscoring the Hawks bench 29-16.
The Hawks had six players score in double-digits in this game, led by 21 from Trae Young. This was not the best game from Young, but he was far from the reason that the Hawks lost. For the game, Atlanta shot 49% from the field and 47% from three.
The Suns got solid performances from their two biggest stars Kevin Durant (23 points and seven assists) and Devin Booker (20 points and 12 assists), but it was Beal and Allen who had the surprise performances to get the Suns a win. Beal had 25 points on 11-16 shooting and Allen was 7-8 from the field including 5-6 from three. Phoenix shot 58% from the field and 39% from three.
