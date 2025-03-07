Atlanta Hawks vs Indiana Pacers: Updated Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks defeated the Indiana Pacers last night at home and tomorrow night, the two teams will do it again. It was a much needed win for the Hawks, who moved into 8th place in the Eastern Conference with the win and with the schedule easing up soon, a win here could create some momentum for the Hawks. Ahead of the game tomorrow, Atlanta has released their injury report and there were some big updates on it.
Vit Krejci (lumbar fracture), Caris LeVert (left knee inflammation), and Terance Mann (right quad contusion) are all questionable. Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable.
This is obviously big news, as Krejci has not played since before the All-Star Break and could make his return tomorrow. Not having LeVert or Mann would hurt the Hawks depth, especially LeVert. He has been the Hawks secondary ball handler and top scoreer off the bench. Keep an eye on both of their status leading up to the game tomorrow.
For the first time since being injured and ruled out for the season, Jalen Johnson spoke with the media yesterday and answered questions about his recovery process and more:
"It has been good, everybody knows that this is a slow process, it has been a good process and I am just trying to take things day-by-day and not look too far ahead because that is all I can control."
This is not the first time that Johnson has been injured for a long period of time and he spoke about how he is approaching this injury and if it is any different from how he approached previous ones:
"I mean, when you are in the league, you are constantly trying to watch your body and seeing how things may need to tweak here or there. I am still learning things, learning new things, we have a great staff that provides great insight and things like that, I have just been trying to take knowledge from a lot of people."
Even though he is not able to be out there on the court, Johnson is still trying to find ways to help his team win:
"I am still trying to play a role on this team even though I am not playing, I still want to have an impact on this team, even if its just in the locker room or at practice or something like that, I am still looking for ways to interact with guys. Obviously I love being around them, I miss being around them all the time."
The Hawks defeated the Pacers last night and are No. 8 in the Eastern Conference. They still have hopes of making it to the playoffs despite not having Johnson in the lineup. Hopefully for the Hawks, Johnson returns at full strength next season and picks up right where he left off.
