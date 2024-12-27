Atlanta Hawks vs Miami Heat: Injury Report
After a thrilling comeback win over the Chicago Bulls last night, the Atlanta Hawks look to finish their homestand against the Miami Heat. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks released their injury report and it is the same as it has been previously. Trae Young (right heel contusion) is questionable, Bogdan Bogdanovic (left lower leg contusion) is questionable, and Onyeka Okongwu (left knee inflammation) is out. This is going to be the 5th straight missed game for Okongwu.
Young has been questionable for the past two games, but has played, while Bogdanovic has missed the last two games. If Bogdanovic is out, expect Garrison Matthews to remain in the rotation. If Young is out, Vit Krejci might be in line for another start.
Earlier today, the Hawks announced they had signed Daeqwon Plowden to a two-way contract.
Plowden has appeared in 14 games (six starts) for the College Park Skyhawks this season, averaging 14.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in 27.8 minutes. He has netted 10-or-more points in 11 of his 14 games so far this season, including 20-or-more points twice. Plowden was signed by the Hawks on Sept. 27, 2024, before being waived on Oct. 18.
Undrafted in 2022, the 6-6 guard/forward has appeared in 105 NBA G League contests (28 starts) with College Park (14 games), Osceola (49, 2023-24) and Birmingham (42, 2022-23), owning career averages of 10.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.4 minutes (.445 FG%, .378 3FG%, .778 FT%).
Plowden, signed to a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors on July 16, 2024, and waived on Sept. 24, appeared in eight games (all starts) for the Warriors this past summer during the California Classic and NBA 2K25 Summer League, tallying 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.5 minutes of action (.470 FG%, .396 3FG%, .714 FT%).
Named to the 2021-22 MAC All-Defensive Team and 2021-22 All-MAC Third Team, the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, native appeared in 154 collegiate games for Bowling Green State University, setting the program’s record for games played.