The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From Atlanta's Big Win Over The Orlando Magic

The Atlanta Hawks winning streak has reached 10 games and no win felt sweeter for the Hawks than their blowout win over Orlando last night.

The Hawks are now 3-0 against the Magic this season and they halted their seven game winning streak as well. While it was only a 12 point victory, some garbage time points from the Magic made the game look closer than it really was.

Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from last night's game.

The Good

A win is always good. Last night's win continued the Hawks winning streak that is the longest winning streak the franchise has had since 2014-2015.

Atlanta tallied 33 assists last night, marking their 41st game this season with 30-or-more assists, the most such games in the NBA this season. The Hawks grabbed 15 offensive rebounds in tonight's victory, marking a season-best 12 straight games tallying 10+ boards, the third-longest active such streak in the NBA.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied a career-high 41 points on 12-21 shooting, including a career best nine makes from deep (9-14 3FGM), to go along with seven rebounds, five assists and two steals in 37 minutes of play. The Virginia Tech product secured his career-best 36th straight game scoring in double figures, marking his 63rd double-digit scoring outing of the season, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA and the most in a single season in his career.

Alexander-Walker finished tonight’s first half with 24 points (7-13 FGM, 5-9 3FGM, 5-5 FTM), the fifth-most points scored in a single half in his career, while his five three-pointers are tied for the second-most 3FGM in a single half.

In his last six games, Alexander-Walker is averaging 25.8 points, 3.2 assists and 2.8 rebounds on .552% shooting, including .509% from deep.

Jalen Johnson tallied 24 points on 10-19 shooting, to go along with a game-high 15 rebounds and a game-high 13 assists in 37 minutes of play, marking his Eastern Conference-leading 13th triple-double of the season and the 15th of his career. Johnson's 13 triple-doubles are the second-most in the league this season, trailing only Nikola Jokic (27).

Dyson Daniels recorded 15 points on 6-9 shooting in addition to a career-best 12 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes of play, marking his 11th double-double of the season and the 21st of his career. In tonight's win, Daniels recorded his 15th career game with at least 10 rebounds and his sixth of the season.

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 15 points in addition to seven rebounds, four assists and one block in 37 minutes of play, marking his 53rd game of the season scoring in double figures ... Okongwu buried his 200th career three-pointer with his first triple of the game, becoming the first center in club history with 200 makes from deep.

Atlanta held Orlando to 32% from three.

Paolo Banchero was held to 3-13 from the field. The Hawks did an excellent job guarding him last night.

The Bad

I talk about the bench a lot and last night was different because the Hawks played their starters heavy minutes, but the bench was not great last night.

Jonathan Kuminga had another subpar performance. It was not as poor as his game against Brooklyn last week, but it was not as strong as his first three games. Kuminga finished with seven points and eight rebounds, shooting 2-7 from the field with two turnovers.

The Ugly

There is not a lot that went wrong for the Hawks last night, but the fourth quarter could have gone better. The Hawks were outscored 29-20 in the fourth quarter and some of that was with the Magic's backups. Orlando pulled the plug on the game with about five minutes to go, but the Hawks let the Magic make the game look closer than it was.