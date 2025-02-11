Atlanta Hawks vs New York Knicks: Injury Report For Tomorrow's Game
The Atlanta Hawks have won three in a row heading into their final game before the All-Star Break tomorrow night vs the Knicks in Madison Square Garden. Atlanta is 3-0 since the trade deadline and they could punctuate this part of the season by getting another big win vs one of the NBA's top teams. Ahead of the game tomorrow, the Hawks have released their injury report.
Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis) is probable, while Vit Krejci (lower back contusion) and Larry Nance Jr. (right knee injury) are out. Krejci and Nance were injured in the 4th quarter of last night's win over the Magic. Clint Capela is not listed on the injury report, but he has been inactive for the last two games despite not being listed on the injury report.
If Capela is not able to play tomorrow, how the Hawks manage the backup center position is going to be one of the keys to the game against the Knicks.
Despite all of the talk about what Atlanta did at the trade deadline, they are not that far from being in the top six in the East.
It was not easy last night though vs the Orlando Magic. The Hawks were going against one of the best defenses in the NBA and one of the toughest matchups for Trae Young. The offense for Atlanta was not great tonight, but they got contributions from several players. Young (19 points) had his worst game in quite some time, shooting 6-17 and 1-8 from three, but he got help from Caris LeVert (18 and eight rebounds off the bench), Terance Mann (12 points), and Dyson Daniels (10 points). Atlanta shot 49% from the field and 38% from three.
Before the trade deadline, the Hawks bench was struggling in a big way, but the new additions of LeVert, Mann, and Niang have made a difference. Atlanta got 54 points from their bench last night and if they can continue to perform like this, don't write the Hawks off just yet.
Not only was the Magic's defense tough last night, but the Hawks had to survive two monster performances from Franz Wagner (37 points and seven rebounds) and Paolo Banchero (31 points, six rebounds, and four assists). While the rest of the Orlando team struggled to score (no other Magic player had more than nine points), Wagner and Banchero were fantastic. Orlando shot 47% from the field and 40% from three.
