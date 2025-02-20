Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Game
After a week off, the Atlanta Hawks begin the final stretch of the season tonight with an important home game against the Atlanta Magic. Orlando is currently in 7th place in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of the Hawks who are in 8th. Last Monday, the Hawks won the first matchup of the year vs the Magic on the road and would take a 2-0 season series lead over their division rival if they can get a win tonight. There are 27 games left for the Hawks this season, but this one is pretty important.
Atlanta closed out their pre All-Star Break schedule well, winning three of their last four games and nearly winning four in a row if not for an overtime loss to the Knicks. While January and the beginning of February were filled with road games, Atlanta plays 16 of its last 27 games at home. It could be just what they need to make a push into the top six and avoid the play-in tournament for another season.
Coming into tonight's game, the Hawks are 8th in the NBA in PPG, 16th in FG%, 15th in 3PA, 24th in 3P%, 2nd in FTA, 26th in turnovers, and 11th in rebounding. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 17th in points per 100 possessions, 18th in effective field goal percentage, 21st in turnover percentage, 12th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 4th in free throw rate.
Currently, the Hawks rank 26th in PPG allowed, 28th in field goal percentage allowed, 19th in three-point attempts allowed, and 28th in three-point percentage allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Atlanta is 15th in points allowed per 100 possessions and 28th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
As has been the case in previous seasons, the Orlando offense is not their strength. The Magic rank 30th in PPG, 29th in FG%, 18th in 3PA, 30th in 3P%, 7th in FTA, 27th in rebounding, and 18th in turnovers. Per Cleaning the Glass, Oralndo ranks 28th in points per 100 possessions, 29th in effective field goal percentage, 19th in turnover percentage, 13th in offensive rebounding percentage, and 8th in free throw rate.
The defense on the other hand is one of the NBA's best. The Magic rank 2nd in PPG allowed, 22nd in FG% allowed, 1st in 3PA allowed, and 24th in 3P% allowed. Per Cleaning the Glass, Orlando ranks 3rd in points allowed per 100 possessions and 20th in effective field goal percentage allowed.
In the last matchup, it was not the best night for Trae Young, but he stepped up in the 4th quarter to get his team to a 112-106 win. Young shot 6-17 and 1-8 from three in their matchup last Monday, scoring 19 points and handing out eight assists. Orlando is a physical team and has size to matchup with him so that is something to watch tonight.
Dyson Daniels has been playing terrific basketball on both ends of the floor, but his growth on offense has been exceptional. He only scored 10 points in the matchup against Orlando, but he had 23 points vs the Knicks two nights later. It has been an impressive stretch for Daniels, but he is not the only one who is plaing well right now.
During the month of February, Risacher is shooting 55% from the field and 41% from three. He has had six double-digit scoring games and he has only shot below 50% from the field once this month. Maybe even more impressive for Risacher is that he is taking care of the basketball. In seven games this season, Risacher has only two turnovers. He scored 11 in last Monday's game vs Orlando.
Who will start at power forward tonight? Mouhamed Gueye and Georges Niang have been starting for Atlanta, with Niang being the more effective offensive player. Gueye has flashed his potential at times this season, especially defensively, but it was clear the Knicks were leaving him open on offense and not guarding him.
Onyeka Okongwu had nine points and seven rebounds in last Monday's game, but then had a 21 point, 14 rebound performance against the Knicks on Wednesday. He will be a key part of Atlanta's hopes to win by keeping Orlando off the glass and not giving them more possessions.
The bench tonight is likely going to consist of Caris LeVert, Niang/Gueye, Terance Mann, and Clint Capela. Dominick Barlow is another candidate for minutes if they want to go deeper. Head coach Quin Snyder said yesterday that Capela is going to be available to play tonight, which is huge news for the Hawks given the injury to Larry Nance and Vit Krejci. LeVert has been playing well since joining the Hawks and he was arguably their best player when they faced Orlando last Monday, scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Mann has been more of a defensive specialist but has shot well from three.
Prediction
The Hawks have found a way to navigate their injuries this season and they are going to have to continue to do that with Nance and Krejci out for a while. Having Capela back for this matchup is a plus for Atlanta to deal with the size and physicality that Orlando is sure to bring. The Hawks are at home and they know how important this game is for their playoff hopes. I think the Hawks will get a crisp game from Young and their bench will outplay Orlando's tonight in a win.
Final Score: Atlanta 113, Orlando 108
