Atlanta Hawks vs Orlando Magic: Official Injury Report For Sunday's Regular Season Finale
The NBA regular season wraps up tomorrow and then it is on to the play-in tournament. While the Atlanta Hawks and the Orlando Magic are going to play each other on Tuesday with a spot in the playoffs on the line, they will see each other in Atlanta for the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon first. Ahead of tomorrow's game, the Hawks have released their injury report, and to no surprise, it is longer than usual.
Dyson Daniels (rest), Caris LeVert (right knee; injury management), Georges Niang (rest), Onyeka Okongwu (left knee; injury management), and Trae Young (right Achilles tendinitis; injury management) are all questionable. Don't be surprised if a few of these guys sit out due to tomorrow's game having no impact on the standings.
Atlanta was able to clinch the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference virtue of their win on the road vs the 76ers.
The Hawks had a slow first half, but they put their foot down in the second half against the Sixers and got the win. No matter what happens on Sunday against Orlando, it is the road game on Tuesday that is going to mean everything. Atlanta is the No. 8 seed, and the Magic are No. 7 and the winner of the game on Tuesday night gets a series with the defending champion Boston Celtics. While the loser is not eliminated, they are put in a bad position. They will have to play next Friday night against the winner of the Chicago/Miami matchup, and the winner of that game will face Cleveland. Even if you prefer to face the Cavs more than the Celtics, the Hawks would only get two days of rest and game planning for the first-round series. If Atlanta can win Tuesday on the road, they will get a few days off to rest and prepare for a monumental challenge against Boston.
Mo Gueye has been a starter for the Hawks since Jalen Johnson went down and while it has not always been a smooth ride, Gueye flashes high-level ability as a defender and rebounder. That was evident last night against the 76ers. Gueye finished the night with a double-double, scoring 10 points and pulling in a career-high 18 rebounds. Gueye has been thrust into a bigger role than what was planned for him at the start of the season, but he is managing it well and will play an important part of the Hawks' postseason.
Sure, they were facing a weak opponent, but Trae Young and Caris LeVert had big performances on Friday night that got the Hawks an important win. Young finished the night with 36 points (23 in the second half) on 10-22 shooting from the field and 6-13 from three. LeVert nearly outscored Young, finishing with 31 points on 12-15 shooting, including hitting four of his five three-pointers. LeVert is going to be an important player for the Hawks this postseason, and he will need to have big games.