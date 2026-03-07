Joanthan Kuminga Ruled Out of Hawks vs 76ers With Injury

With the Charlotte Hornets losing last night to the Miami Heat, the Atlanta Hawks currently have the longest winning streak in the Eastern Conference and tied with Minnesota for the longest in the NBA. They continue to move up the standings and they have a great opportunity tonight to continue doing that as they go for the season sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Hawks moved their record to above .500 for the first time since December with their win over the Bucks and they are 6-1 since the All-Star Break with all six of their wins coming by double digits.

Jonathan Kuminga has been a huge part of that winning streak and he was listed as questionable coming into the game tonight. He missed Wednesday's win over the Bucks, and he is going to miss tonight's game as well. Atlanta has ruled Kuminga out vs the 76ers due to left knee inflammation

Update: Jonathan Kuminga is OUT tonight for the Hawks.



2nd straight absence. https://t.co/yF1WjfSKiE — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 7, 2026

With Kuminga out, look for more minutes for Mouhamed Gueye.

Who wins?

The Hawks are riding a season-high tying five-game winning streak into Saturday's contest, averaging 125.2 points, 52.6 rebounds, 32.0 assists and 11.0 steals, winning by an average of +22.8 points. Atlanta has won each game by 10-or-more points, marking the first time since November 2021 the team has had a winning streak of 5+ games, winning each game by 10+ points (11/14/21-11/26/21). Since the All-Star break, the Hawks own a 6-1 record, owning the third-best net rating amongst all teams over that time (12.5), while ranking second in defensive rating (104.0) and eighth in offensive rating (116.5).

Atlanta is coming off of a 131-113 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on 3/4. After trailing by 16 points, including by 13 points at the end of the first quarter, the Hawks outscored the Bucks by 31 points (106-75) from the second quarter through the end of the game. Atlanta dished out 33 assists in the win, its league-high 39th 30-assist performance of the season. The Hawks' 39 such games are tied for the most in a single season in franchise history.

Dyson Daniels finished Atlanta's win on 3/4 with 14 points on 7-10 shooting from the field, to go along with 10 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 34 minutes of play ... It marked Daniels' ninth double-double of the season and his fifth double-digit rebound performance of the season ...

Over his last five games, Daniels has dished out 36 assists to just two turnovers, owning a +101, the first player in the NBA this season to have 35+ assists and two-or-fewer turnovers over a five-game span, as well as the first player in the NBA to do so over a five-game span since Jalen Brunson in the 2023-24 season (3/21/24-3/29/24) and the first Hawk to do so since at least the 1983-84 campaign. Daniels enters Saturday's game with 999 career assists, one assist away from becoming the only member of his 2022 NBA Draft class to tally 1,000+ assists and 400+ steals.