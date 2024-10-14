Atlanta Hawks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting Lineups
The Atlanta Hawks are about to tip off against the Philadelphia 76ers for their second preseason game and the starting lineups were just announced.
The Hawks are rolling with the same starting lineup as their first game. Trae Young, Dyson Daniels, De'Andre Hunter, Jalen Johnson, and Clint Capela will be the first five on the floor.
The 76ers are starting Tyrese Maxey, Eric Gordon, Kelly Oubre Jr, Paul George, Andre Drummond.
According to Brad Rowland, host of the Locked on Hawks Podcast, Onyeka Okongwu, Seth Lundy, and Dominick Barlow are out tonight for the Hawks.
Who are the players to watch for tonight? Our own Rohan Raman broke that down and there was no shortage of options to choose from, including No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher :
Zaccharie Risacher was widely expected to play a fairly limited role as a rookie as he adjusted to the NBA. However, he looked pretty comfortable against the Pacers, dropping 18 points and dishing out 2 assists to go along with 3 boards on 7-9 shooting from the field and 3-4 from deep.
He's not going to make 75% of his threes every night, but I'm interested in seeing if he can continue to stretch the floor while showing growth as a finisher inside the paint. There were flashes of advanced finishing - he had a nice layup over Tyrese Haliburton in the 1st quarter. He also has a good sense of positioning, as evidenced by his dunk that came as a result of finding a good spot in the post. His best play of the night was a between-the-legs assist to Capela in transition for a layup.
Overall, there were a lot of nice flashes from the French wing and it will be important from an evaluation standpoint to see if he can carry those over into another strong performance against the 76ers. High-level passing is one of the hardest things for a young wing to show, so it would be encouraging for him to continue trying different passes to see what he is comfortable with. I expect he will have plenty of catch-and-shoot opportunities with one of Trae Young, Kobe Bufkin or Jalen Johnson on the floor at all times for Atlanta. If he has another good game, I think it will be increasingly harder to keep Risacher out of the Hawks' starting lineup. I'd be especially focused in on the matchups he gets against George, Yabusele and K.J Martin. All three are big bodies who could give Risacher some trouble.