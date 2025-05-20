Atlanta Hawks Zaccharie Risacher Named to KIA NBA All-Rookie First Team
The NBA's All-Rookie teams were announced this afternoon and to no surprise, Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher earned a spot on the first team. Spurs guard Stephon Castle, Grizzlies center Zach Edey, Wizards forward Alex Sarr, and Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells were also on the first team.
Risacher is the 10th Hawk in franchise history to earn a spot on the All-Rookie First Team, joining Trae Young (2018-19), Al Horford (2007-08), Stacey Augmon (1991-92), Dominique Wilkins (1982-83), John Drew (1974-75), John Brown (1973-74), Pete Maravich (1970-71), Lou Hudson (1966-67) and Zelmo Beaty (1962-63).
In 75 games (73 starts), Risacher averaged 12.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.6 minutes of action (.458 FG%, .355 3FG%, .711 FT%), becoming the only rookie in the league this season to average at least 10.0 points on .450/.350/.700 shooting splits. Using the same qualifiers as regular season leaders, he led all rookies in field goal percentage, while ranking third in points per game and fourth in three-point percentage. Risacher ranked second amongst all rookies in total points (942) and made field goals (357), fourth in made three-pointers (122) and fifth in made free throws (106). He also owned the highest offensive rating for an Eastern Conference rookie who made at least 65 appearances (112.3).
The No. 1 overall pick owned four games with 30-or-more points this past season, the most 30-point outings by any rookie during the 2024-25 campaign. Three of his four 30-point performances came against top five teams in the East: No. 1 Cleveland (30 points, Jan. 30), No. 3 New York (33 points, Nov. 6), No. 5 Milwaukee (36 points, March 30). Against the top five clubs in the Eastern Conference, Risacher averaged 14.6 points on .497 FG% and .414 3FG% in 17 games.
He poured in a career-high 38 points on 15-20 shooting from the field, including a 6-11 clip from three-point land, in a win over the Brooklyn Nets on April 10, marking the most points scored in a single outing by a rookie during the 2024-25 season. Per Stathead, he was the first rookie in NBA history to finish a game with 35+ points on at least .750 FG% and .500 3FG% (min. 20 FGA, 10 3FGA).
Risacher compiled two games with at least 30 points and zero turnovers this past season, becoming the only teenager in NBA history with multiple 30-point, zero-turnover contests in a season (33 points, zero turnovers, Nov. 6 vs. New York; 30 points, zero turnovers, Jan. 30 at Cleveland).
Over a three-game stretch from Jan. 30 through Feb. 3, Risacher played 80.1 total minutes, netting 64 total points, while committing zero turnovers. Per Elias Sports, he became the youngest player to play 80+ minutes, while netting 60+ points and tallying zero turnovers over a three-game stretch and just the second teenager to do so, joining Jayson Tatum (Jan. 29, 2018 through Feb. 2, 2018).
From Jan. 1 through the end of the regular season, Risacher averaged 14.0 points on .501 FG%, .401 3FG% and .726 FT%. He was the only rookie to average at least 14.0 points on .500/.400/.700 shooting splits over that time and one of only six players in the NBA to do so over that timespan (min. 40 games played), joining Kevin Durant, Domantas Sabonis, Karl-Anthony Towns, Zach LaVine and Christian Braun.
Risacher owned the highest true shooting percentage (.606%) and second-best effective field goal percentage (.591%) amongst all rookies who appeared in at least 30 games since Jan. 1 (min. 25 mpg).
The only consecutive Rookie of the Month recipient this past season, Risacher earned the NBA’s monthly honors in February and March and finished as runner-up for the Kia NBA Rookie of the Year.